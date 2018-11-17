RUGBY

Grand Slam champions Ireland take on the number one team in world rugby tonight.

New Zealand are the guests at the Aviva Stadium.





The back to back world cup winners have never lost to an Irish team here.

Kick off at the Aviva is at 7.

Earlier today – England survived a scare to come from 5 points down against Japan to win 35-15 at Twickenham.

Australia beat Italy 26-7 in Padova.

Wales hammered Tonga 74-24 in Cardiff.

South Africa kick off in Scotland at 5:20 while France welcome Argentina at 7.45.

BOXING

Kurt Walker will fight for a gold medal at the Men’s EU Championships in Spain.

The Lisburn bantamweight is guaranteed a silver after winning his semi-final against Georgia’s Artyush Gomtsyun on a unanimous decision.

Galway’s Kieran Molloy faces England’s Pat McCormack in the welterweight semi-finals after 5.

Ireland won four out of four last-32 bouts at the World Women’s Elite Championships.

Light welterweight Amy Broadhurst has beaten Ekaterina Dynnik of Russia.

Before that Michaela Walsh defeated Romanian bantamweight Lacramiora Perijoc on a split decision.

Flyweight Ceire Smith and Aoife O’Rourke both won their bouts this morning.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has some work to do to catch the leaders at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Ulsterman will start his final round on 9 under par and 5 strokes behind the leaders after a round of 71 today.

USA’s Patrick Reed and England’s Danny Willett share the lead on 14 under par and 1 shot ahead of England’s Jordan Smith.

Offaly man Shane Lowry finished on 5 under par today while Wicklow’s Paul Dunne is 3 over.

RACING

Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power will be hoping that their star hurdler Supasundae can shake up Faugheen and Samcro in tomorrow’s Unibet Morgiana Hurdle, and the Commonstown team began their weekend with a bang as Got Trumped opened his account at the second attempt over hurdles at Punchestown.

The David Reid Scott-owned gelding built on a promising debut over timber at Fairyhouse last week to prevail as the 7-2 favourite in this afternoon’s Sanctuary Synthetics Three-Year-Old Hurdle, capitalising on the departure of Lever Du Soleil, who was clear of the field when coming to grief at the second last flight.

Gordon Elliott appears to have a smart chasing prospect on his hands in the shape of Ben Dundee, who got off the mark on his second start over the larger obstacles at Punchestown having run to a solid level over hurdles last season.

The six-year-old carried the maroon and white silks of owner Chris Jones on his way to a stylish six-length success and was ridden by Keith Donoghue, who finished a respectable fourth aboard Tiger Roll in yesterday’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The Closutton conveyor belt of talented horses continues to roll and Willie Mullins’ Voix Du Reve produced an exciting performance to land Punchestown’s feature Grade 2 Betway Craddockstown Novice Chase under Paul Townend.

The Andrea and Graham Wylie-owned six-year-old was a smart sort over hurdles and has taken to chasing very well, claiming this competitive novice event to make it two out of two over the larger obstacles having won on his chase debut at Galway last month.

Willie Mullins’ exciting Stormy Ireland ran out an ultra impressive winner of the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle under Ruby Walsh, blitzing the field from the front to score by eight and a half lengths.

The four-year-old filly bounced back to something like her best on her first start since June, leading home a 1-2-3 for the champion trainer, with Good Thyne Tara and Ria D’etel giving chase behind.

Aintree Grand National victor Tiger Roll couldn’t manage to get involved in yesterday’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham but trainer Gordon Elliott has outlined that a return to the Cotswolds in March to win at a fourth Festival will be the Gigginstown gelding’s priority.

The popular chaser finished a staying-on fourth behind the Enda Bolger-trained Josies Orders over the famous cross country course on Friday, with both horses on target to return for a similar event at the same venue next month.

Elliott said of the three-time Cheltenham Festival winner: “I was delighted with him. I loved the way he galloped from the last fence to the line. That’s the most important thing. I thought I had him a bit fitter but Tiger must be getting cuter at home.”

He added: “The festival race will be more important than the National, to be honest. I would love to win at Aintree again, but he’ll probably have top weight and you have to be realistic. It would be easier to win at the festival – and to win at the Cheltenham Festival four times would be a dream come true.”

Baron Alco made every yard to win an eventful Bet Victor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.