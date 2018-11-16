RUGBY

Joe Schmidt’s been forced into a late alteration of his Ireland side to face the All Blacks at the Aviva tomorrow.

Dan Leavy has been ruled out with what management are simply calling a “general tightness”.





His place at openside goes to his Leinster team-mate Josh van der Flier.

His promotion sees Jordi Murphy earn a place on the bench.

Captain Rory Best has the utmost faith in Van der Flier's ability to slot into the side

Alby Mathewston is to stay with Munster until the end of March.

The former All Black scrum-half has signed a three-month extension at Thomond Park to ease their selection worries at number-9.

However, Jean Kleyn is set to miss the back-to-back Champions Cup games with Castres, as he suffered a thumb injury in the recent Pro 14 win away to the Cheetahs.

Kleyn could also miss the festive inter-pro games.

In better news for Munster, Chris Farrell’s returned to training having been out since February, while Jaco Taute has recovered from a bruised knee sustained in September.

SOCCER

John Egan, Seani Maguire and Alan Browne have all been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League trip to Denmark.

Egan picked up a calf injury in last night’s draw with Northern Ireland, while Maguire suffered a hamstring injury 13-minutes after his introduction as a sub.

While Browne had a shoulder injury that kept him off the bench last night.

Hearts’ on-loan defender Jimmy Dunne has been called into the squad, while Manchester United teenager Lee O’Connor will also travel to Aarhus.

The Republic of Ireland could be relegated to League C of the UEFA Nations League, without kicking a ball tonight.

A point for Denmark away to Wales will condemn Martin O’Neill’s side to the third tier, even before Monday’s game in Aarhus.

Kick off in Cardiff is at 7.45.

BOXING

Ireland have picked up a first win over New Zealand of the weekend.

Kellie Harrington beat Kiwi Troy Garton on a unanimous decision to progress to the last-16 of the lightweight division at the World Women’s Elite Championships in India.

The Dubliner will be back between the ropes for her last-16 bout on Sunday.

RACING

Grand National winner Tiger Roll could finish only fourth in his first race since Aintree, coming home behind Josies Orders who landed the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Colin Keane will follow in the footsteps of storied compatriots when he embarks for Hong Kong and the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley.

The Irishman, 24, is the sole newcomer among the world class line-up of international talent featuring Ryan Moore, Javier Castellano, Hugh Bowman and Yutaka Take.

“It’s a great opportunity to go in against some of the best in the world and I’ll be asking a few jockeys who’ve ridden at Happy Valley before about what to expect,” said Ireland’s 2017 champion jockey.

He will be the 12th Irish-born rider to compete in the HK$800,000 competition. Johnny Murtagh won the title in a three-way tie in 2009 while greats of former days Pat Eddery, Mick Kinane and Kieren Fallon also experienced the thrills of the world’s foremost jockeys’ challenge.

The LONGINES IJC is an annual four-race competition featuring 12 of the world’s best jockeys and is a highlight of the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races, a week-long celebration of elite horse racing.