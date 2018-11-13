The proposed football rule changes to be discussed by Central Council this weekend have been finalised.

As previously reported, the proposed alteration to the kick-out rule has been changed to see all kickouts taken from the 20-metre line needing to clear the 45.

A sin-bin period of ten minutes to be introduced for players receiving a black card.





There’ll be a limit of three consecutive handpasses

All sideline kicks must be played forward, unless inside the oppostion 20-metre line

And the application of the mark is to be extended for a clean catch from play inside the 45

Central Council will decide which rules will be trialled in the provincial pre-season competitions and the 2019 Allianz Leagues.

RUGBY

Garry Ringrose, Rob Kearney and Kieran Marmion are all on track to be fit for Saturday’s Test with the All Blacks.

Leinster pair Ringrose and Kearney missed the win over Argentina with respective hip and shoulder problems.

While Marmion suffered an ankle injury in the victory over the Pumas.

Defence coach Andy Farrell says all three are “on the right track” for the Aviva on Saturday.

Former All Blacks Captain Tana Umaga says Ireland should be confident ahead of their Guinness series clash with New Zealand this week.

Ireland have never beaten the All Blacks in Dublin but did enjoy victory over Steve Hansen’s side in Chicago two years ago.

Speaking as part of Guinness’s hashtag answer Ireland’s call campaign Umaga says Ireland can draw a lot from that win in 2016 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/confident.mp3

Umaga feels the All Blacks will be keen to finish their season on a high http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FINISHING.mp3

SOCCER

Matt Doherty is a doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s pair of upcoming games.

The Wolves wing-back is yet to link up with the squad, as he receives treatment following a blow to the head suffered in his club’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

Doherty is to see a specialist in the UK later ahead of Thursday’s friendly with Northern Ireland, and Monday next’s Nations League trip to Denmark.

The rest of the squad trained in Abbotstown today, and among them was Burnley wide-man Robbie Brady.

The 26-year old last played for Ireland in last year’s disastrous 5-1 loss to the Danes, but says a period of transition is beginning to go well http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ROI-4.mp3

GOLF

All three Irish golfers have made the 72-hole cut at the European Tour Q-School.

Robin Dawson finished just above the cut mark, tied for 69th on 6-under par.

Cormac Sharvin has a share of 47th on 8-under.

But best placed of the trio to gain a card for next season is Gavin Moynihan.

The Dubliner ends day 4 in Tarragona with a share of 29th on 11-under par.

The top 25-plus ties at the end of Thursday’s play will secure cards for next season.

TENNIS

Kevin Anderson has picked up his first win of the ATP Finals, and in emphatic style.

The Wimbledon finalist beat Kei Nishikori 6-love, 6-1 at London’s O2 Arena.

This evening, Roger Federer is looking to avoid just his second group exit in Tour Finals appearances.

The 20-time Grand Slam-winner faces world number 8 Dominic Thiem.

Federer lost his opening Group game to Nishikori on Sunday.

CRICKET

The Irish Women’s Cricket team take on Pakistan at Twenty 20 World Cup in Guyana this evening.

Both sides will be looking for their first win in Group B.

RACING

Samcro, Faugheen, Melon and Laurina are amongst the eight horses left in at today’s forfeit stage for Sunday’s Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.