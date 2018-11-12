RUGBY

Conor Murray has definitively been ruled out of Saturday’s test with the All Blacks.

The Munster scrum-half is yet to play this season due to a neck injury, but had been involved with the Ireland squad prior to the test with Italy in Chicago.





All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen claimed last week he expected Murray would start against his side at the Aviva.

However, the IRFU say Murray is accelarating through his recovery, but will not play any part of the remaining tests with New Zealand and the USA.

Meanwhile, Robbie Henshaw has also been ruled out of those remaining games, having picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday’s win over Argentina.

The All Blacks have injury worries of their own.

Sonny Bill Williams won’t be involved on Saturday, after the centre suffered a shoulder injury in the victory over England.

Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape has been called in as cover.

=====

Ulster have signed lock Ian Nagle on-loan from Leinster.

The 30-year old has made just one appearance for Leinster this season, in September’s Pro 14 loss away to the Scarlets.

Ulster’s pack has been depleted in recent weeks, with the retirements of Jean Deysel, Chris Henry and Peter Browne coming in quick succession.

=====

The I-R-F-U says they will invest in club development and new facilities following the sale of a 92 acre site in west Dublin.

Rugby’s governing body has confirmed they have received 27 million euro for the land which they acquired in the mid 1990s.

The Union state the money will be used to provide a long term income stream for grass roots rugby.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says he will have discussions with Michael Obafemi over his international intentions.

The 18-year old Southampton striker has been included in the trimmed-down 29-man squad for the friendly with Northern Ireland, and the Nations League trip to Denmark.

Obafemi qualifies for both England and Nigeria, but would be tied to the Republic of Ireland were he to play in Aarhus next week as it counts as a competitive game.

O’Neill says it’s something that will need discussing with Obafemi and his family http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Oneilldecision.mp3

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher also makes the cut, while Manchester United defender Lee O’Connor has travelled to train with the squad.

Obafemi’s Southampton teammate Shane Long has been ruled out of both games with an ankle injury.

While a hamstring complaint rules out Blackburn defender Derrick Williams.

An application to have Limerick FC wound-up has been struck out in the High Court.

Revenue had sought to have Munster Football Club Ltd, the trading name of Limerick FC, wound-up over alleged unpaid taxes.

But barrister for Revenue’s Collector General told Justice Miriam O’Regan that the matter had been resolved.

Limerick were relegated to the First Division for next season following a playoff defeat to Finn Harps

Bohemians have added to their squad for the 2019 season.

Midfielder Conor Levingston joins from Wolves, and goalkeeper James Talbot arrives from Sunderland.

Both players have represented the Republic of Ireland up to Under-19 level.

Meanwhile, Robbie McCourt and striker Cristian Magerusan have both signed new deals with the Gypsies.

Santi Solari is to remain as Real Madrid head coach until the end of the season.

The 42-year old has been in temporary charge since the sacking of Julen Lopetegui and under Spanish football rules could only remain as caretaker until today.

Solari has guided Real to victory in each of his four games in charge thus far, most recently last night’s 4-2 win away to Celta Vigo.

Samir Nasri is undergoing a medical at West Ham with a view to signing a short-term deal at the club.

The former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder is serving an 18-month drugs ban which expires at the end of December.

It’s been reported that Nasri could earn 95-thousand pounds a week for a six-month deal with a one-year option.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan is well placed as the final stage of the European Tour Q-School reaches halfway.

The Dubliner is 10-under par, following the first three-rounds of the marathon six-round week at Tarragona.

Moynihan has a share of 19th, with the top 70 plus ties to make the cut after tomorrow’s fourth round.

Both Robin Dawson and Cormac Sharvin have some work to do tomorrow, as both are 4-under par and tied for 77th.

At the end of the week, the top 25 – plus ties – will earn European Tour cards for next season.

RACING

Charles O’Brien’s Rain In Spain made it back-to-back wins at Thurles today when she landed the Urlingford Handicap Hurdle.

A winner last Thursday at the track for the Straffan handler, Rain In Spain followed up in gritty fashion under Ricky Doyle.

Rain In Spain was returned a 9-4 favourite and was all out to hold Toosey at the winning line.

Bagenalstown trainer Shark Hanlon and rider Rachael Blackmore struck in the opening two races at Thurles today with Mighty Stowaway and Whatsinthecorner.

Mighty Stowaway was an impressive winner of the opeining Munster Beginners Chase while Whatsinthecorner battled best to win the following Thurles Handicap Chase.

The Thurles winner’s enclosure was abuzz today after Kanturk handler Mick Winters won the Templemore Handicap Hurdle with Fintown Boy.

A winner last week, Fintown Boy looked likely to follow up for a long way and won readily enough in the end under Brian Hayes.

Gavin Cromwell’s British raid was a successful one with Earl Of Bunnacurry winning a low grade handicap at Southwell this afternoon.

The County Meath-based handler’s winner was returned a 12-1 chance and was ridden by Kieran O’Neill.

TENNIS

Alexander Zverev has beaten Marin Cilic 7-6 7-6 in the opening match in Group A of the World Tour finals.

This evening at London’s O2, world number 1 Novak Djokovic faces John Isner.