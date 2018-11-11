GAELIC GAMES

Defending All-Ireland champions Corofin have qualified for the Connacht club football final.

The Galway kingpins thumped Roscommon side Clann na nGael 4-22 to 7 points to set up a decider with Mayo champions Ballintubber.





They defeated Aughawillan of Letrim 3-11 to 1-8.

Defending Leinster football champions Moorefield are out, after they were beaten 1-14 to 1-11 by Portlaoise in the quarter final stage.

Portlaoise’s reward is a clash against Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the last 4, who beat Dunboyne 2-17 to 7 points in Navan.

Carlow champions Eire Og also progressed to the semi finals with a 2-9 to 8 point win over 13 man Newtown Blues.

They’ll face Longford side Mullinalaghta, after they beat Offaly winners Rhode 1-6 to 7 points.

Cushendall have been crowned Ulster Senior Hurling Champions.

The Antrim side defeated Ballycran from Down on a scoreline of 1-15 to 10 points

SOCCER

Liverpool have extended their unbeaten start to the season.

Mo Salah and Xherden Shaqiri goals handed Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 win against bottom side Fulham at Anfield.

Chelsea also remain unbeaten in the league.

However Maurizio Sarri’s side could only draw 0-all with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

That’s despite the hosts creating a number of chances, forcing a string of saves from Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford

Celtic have moved back to the top of the Scottish Premiership, despite a scoreless draw with Livingston.

Brendan Rodgers’ side move ahead of Hearts on goal difference, but have played one game less.

Franny Kiernan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTCeltic.mp3

Ranger were 7-1 victors over Motherwell, watched by Robert McElroy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FtRangers.mp3

GOLF

Lee Westwood has won the latest European Tour golf event in South Africa.

He carded a faultless final round of 64 for a tournament total of 15 under par, three shots ahead of overnight leader Sergio Garcia in Sun City.

Rory McIlroy was best of the Irish, finishing on one-under par.

RACING

Balrath-based trainer Gavin Cromwell is enjoying a terrific weekend and, fresh from the success of Espoir D’Allen at Naas on Saturday, he was quick off the mark at Navan today as he sent out Aasleagh Dawn to win the opening John Joe Finnegan Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

The 20-1 outsider stayed on very strongly up the long home straight at Navan and battled on bravely to beat Olive D’Haguenet by three and a quarter lengths.

Popular hurdler Identity Thief sadly suffered a fatal injury in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan on Sunday.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned eight-year-old, who won seven times and twice at Grade 1 level, was pulled up sharply between the final two flights in a race won by Apple’s Jade carrying the same colours.

Identity Thief was trained throughout his career by Henry de Bromhead and proved a great money spinner for connections, showing versatility by winning the 2015 Fighting Fifth Hurdle over two miles and the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle over three miles at Aintree in April.

Identity Thief made a stunning winning debut at Fairyhouse in November 2014, surging clear to win by three lengths at 25-1. The following season he was a big player at the highest level, finishing runner-up in two Grade 1s in addition to landing the Fighting Fifth.

He failed to show his best when switched to fences in 2017 – though he did win twice, including at Grade 2 level – but proved better than ever last season when winning by five lengths on Aintree Grand National day.