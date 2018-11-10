RUGBY

Ireland take on Argentina this evening in their second Autumn International Test match of 2018.

Irish head coach Joe Schmidt made 12 changes to the team that started in last week’s win against Italy.





The New Zealander admits it was hard to leave some players out for tonight’s game.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 6:30.

England have been beaten 16-15 at Twickenham by world champions New Zealand who are the guests at the Aviva next week.

SOCCER

Crystal Palace striker Wilfred Zaha is out of tonight’s Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

A hamstring injury ruled him out of the clash with Tottenham.

Newcastle made it back-to-back wins to go 14th in the table.

The Magpies won 2-1 at home against Bournemouth.

Elsewhere it finished Leicester City 0 Burnley 0

Southampton 1 Watford 1 and Huddersfield 1 West Ham 1

Cardiff climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win against 10-man Brighton earlier.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is tied for 11th place after shooting a third round 74 at the Nedbank Challenge today.

The Offaly native will start the final round – 8-shots behind the leader.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia is top of the leaderboard on 10 under par while Lowry is 2 under par.

Local favourite Louis Oosthuizen is in second place on 8 under.

Rory McIlroy shot a 73 today to remain on 1 over.

While Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne are 4 over and 5 over respectively.

RACING

The Poplar Square Chase at Naas this afternoon was expected to be a lap of honour for last season’s unbeaten star novice chaser Footpad, but it proved anything but as the 4/9 favourite struggled with his jumping after an early mistake, culminating with a fall at the final fence.

In any case, he was struggling to cope with 5/2 market rival Saint Calvados, sent over from the UK stable of Harry Whittington, a bold move which proved a very wise one as the French-bred made all under Gavin Sheehan and had the favourite held in second place at the final fence. The Tingle Creek is the next target for the winner, while plans are not as clear for Footpad, who suffered an over-reach.

De Name Escapes won the Grade B Handicap Hurdle at Naas.

The Noel Meade trained winner came home at 5-to-1.

8-to-1 shot Discorama was first for trainer Paul Nolan in the Beginners Chase.