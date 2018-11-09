SOCCER

Liverpool’s owners have issued a denial that they are looking to sell the club.

A report in the New York Post claimed that Fenway Sports Group would listen to offers in excess of 2-billion dollars for the Premier League outfit.





It was claimed John W Henry and F-S-G were engaging in a “passive sales process”.

But a club spokesperson has called the report “unfounded speculation”, adding that Liverpool is not for sale.

F-S-G bought the club in 2010, succeeding unpopular owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

Arsenal say Danny Welbeck will continue to be assessed in hospital.

The striker suffered what the club are calling a “significant right ankle injury” in last night’s scoreless draw with Sporting in the Europa League.

A further update on Welbeck’s fitness will be issued over the next 72-hours.

James McClean has apologised to the broader Stoke supporter base for the comments he made on social media last weekend.

The Republic of Ireland winger described a section of fans that had been abusing him as “uneducated cavemen” in an Instagram post.

McClean was responding to a small number of Stoke supporters whom he claims were abusing him for his religious beliefs and upbringing.

The 30-year old says he apologises to the “vast majority” of Stoke fans, who may disagree with his decision not to wear a poppy, but are decent and respectful.

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon appear to be on the verge of appointing a new senior football manager.

An emergency county board meeting has been called for tonight, with the vacancy the only item on the agenda.

The Rossies have been without a manager since Kevin McStay stepped down in September.

Last month saw preferred candidate Aidan O’Rourke withdraw from the race at the last minute.

It’s widely touted that former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham could be appointed tonight.

GOLF

A second round 69 brings Shane Lowry into contention at the halfway mark of the Nedbank Challenge.

The Clara man has a share of fourth on 4-under par

Lowry and co are still five shots adrift of Sergio Garcia, who leads on 9-under following a round of 71.

Rory McIlroy is 1-under following a 71 of his own.

Padraig Harrington’s 73 sees him drop to 2-over.

While Paul Dunne has gained one shot today, with a 71 leaving him on 5-over.

RUGBY

The Irish side have had their Captain’s Run at the Aviva ahead of tomorrow’s test with Argentina.

Rory Best led the side this morning, ahead of his first international since the Grand Slam-sealing win over England on St. Patrick’s Day.

A youthful Ulster side play host to Uruguay this evening.

Kick off at Kingspan Stadium is at 7.30.

BOXING

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association have expressed their concern at the sport’s future Olympic status.

They’ve revealed that they voted for unsuccessful candidate Serik Konakbayev in the AIBA Presidential election last week.

The Kazak lost to Gafur Rakhimov, who picked up 86 of the 134 votes cast.

The International Olympic Committee have previously stated that boxing’s continued Olympic status would be in jeopardy due to Rakhimov’s connections to organised crime in his native Uzbekistan.

Over the years, boxing has accounted for 16 of the 31 medals won by Ireland at summer Olympics.