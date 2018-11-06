RUGBY

Rob Kearney is only rated as 50-50 for Saturday’s test with Argentina at the Aviva.

The full-back is still receiving treatment for a shoulder complaint, and was facing further reviews this afternoon.





Should he be ruled out, it would open the door for Chicago hat-trick hero Jordan Larmour to continue in the number 15 jersey against the Pumas.

Leinster back row Dan Leavy, and Munster’s Sammy Arnold and John Ryan are yet to rejoin the squad having travelled to South Africa with their provinces last weekend.

England will be without Tom Curry for the rest of their autumn international campaign.

The flanker picked up an ankle injury in their opening win over South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

But Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi have been passed fit to face the All Blacks this weekend.

SOCCER

Captain Seamus Coleman and Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady are back in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Both return from injury to be included in Martin O’Neill’s 36-man squad for the Nations League trip to Denmark and the friendly with Northern Ireland.

Southampton’s teenage striker Michael Obafemi earns a first call-up, as does Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Rotherham’s on-loan Ryan Manning also makes the cut, as does Hearts’ Jimmy Dunne who’s currently on loan from Burnley.

There’s still no Declan Rice as he continues to mull over a switch to England, but O’Neill continues to be hopeful the West Ham teenager will remain in green.

O’Neill also confirmed that Dundalk’s former Northern Ireland under-21 winger Michael Duffy has switched his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland, but his paperwork hasn’t cleared in time.

But despite 29 goals in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, there’s no room for Dundalk’s Pat Hoban.

O’Neill says the exclusion of Hoban does not show an anti-League of Ireland bias on his part. http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/exclusion.mp3

Glenn Whelan will captain the side against Northern Ireland in what is likely to be his 85th and final appearance for the Republic of Ireland.

====

Kelleher is in Liverpool’s squad for this evening’s Champions League trip to Red Star Belgrade.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side tonight would see them take a massive step towards the last-16.

Kick off at the Marakana is at 5.55.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s slim hopes of a place in the knockout phase could end tonight.

Defeat to PSV Eindhoven at Wembley will condemn Spurs to third at best in Group B.

The top two in that group meet at the San Siro, with Inter hosting Barcelona.

====

Manchester City are again at the centre of questions over their financial conduct.

German publication Der Spiegel claims that City have channelled millions of their owner Sheikh Mansour’s money in to the club via Abu Dhabi-based sponsors.

It’s the second article in a week that suggests City were engaging in tactics to avoid stringent financial fair play rules.

City have described the articles as being based on “out of context materials purportedly hacked or stolen” from the club.

====

Dan Casey has signed for League and Cup runners-up Cork City.

The versatile defender has spent the past 18-months at Bohemians, playing 30 league games in the season just ended.

Casey’s signed a two-year contract at Turner’s Cross.

GAELIC GAMES

Frank Browne has been named as the new Dublin Senior Camogie manager.

The Wexford native takes charge of the Dubs after spells with Mayo and Roscommon.

He also managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team, guiding them to the 2017 All Ireland final.

====

Kildare could be hit with a second withdrawal from their football panel for 2019.

Forward Daniel Flynn is undecided on his future with the Lilywhites as he completes a Masters at Maynooth University.

Earlier this week, Jonathan Byrne announced his departure from the panel for the foreseeable future.

RACING

Lisa O’Neill once again proved herself to be one of the best female jockeys in the business as she guided the Gordon Elliott-trained Jaunty Thor to victory in the Ladies Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse, a race confined to female riders.

Despite being trained by Elliott in County Meath, Januty Thor was actually making his Irish debut and he made a winning start on Irish soil, doing enough up the run-in under O’Neill to beat Danali by a length and a half.

Jaunty Thor was returned the 11-4 favourite http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Lisa-ONeill.mp3

Enniscorthy trainer Paul Nolan was among the winners at Fairyhouse as he sent out Quamina to win the Fairyhouse Membership 2019 Beginners Chase. Ridden by Bryan Cooper, Quamino jumped for fun despite his inexperience over larger obstacles and coasted to a seven-length success over All’s Quiet with Allardyce back in third. Quamino was returned at odds of 7-1.

Gods Own landed his second Haldon Gold Cup, and a third victory in the Exeter showpiece for trainer Tom George.

There was disappointment for the Paul Nicholls-trained Grade One winner Diego Du Charmil, who suffered a problem during the race.