SOCCER

James McClean has expressed his surprise at the news the F-A are investigating him for a social media post.

The Republic of Ireland international described some fans as “uneducated cavemen”, after he received abuse for not wearing a poppy while playing for Stoke.





His club have backed McClean’s stance on the poppy, one he’s held for many years.

But McClean says he has to endure “constant sectarian abuse” for his stance, something he feels the FA refuse to address.

However, the FA say they are looking into abuse McClean received at the Bet 3-6-5 on Saturday.

====

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic says he’s opting not to wear a poppy as it reminds him of when Serbia was bombed when he was a boy.

He has previously worn a poppy on his shirt, but didn’t in Saturday’s victory over Bournemouth.

Matic says he doesn’t want to undermine the poppy or offend anyone, but he doesn’t feel it’s right for him to wear one

====

Liverpool have left Xherdan Shaqiri out of their squad for tomorrow’s Champions League trip to Red Star Belgrade.

The Swiss international was born in Kosovo, a state Serbia refuses to recognise.

Shaqiri courted controversy while making the winged-eagle celebration after scoring against Serbia at last summer’s World Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Shaqiri’s been left at home to “avoid distractions”.

Meanwhile, Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has been included in the travelling party to Belgrade.

====

The domestic season may have just ended 24-hours ago, but the F-A-I have revealed the key dates for the 2019 season.

The new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season will begin on Friday, February 15, with the First Division commencing a week later.

The President’s Cup meeting of double-winners Dundalk, and double runners-up Cork City will be played on either February 9th or 10th.

While the Aviva Stadium has been set aside for the 2019 FAI Cup final on Sunday, November 3rd.

====

Pat Fenlon has a new job at one of his old clubs.

The former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers boss has been appointed the new general manager at Irish League side Linfield.

Fenlon made 62 appearances for the Windsor Park club as a player in the mid-90s.

====

Gareth Bale’s back in the Wales squad for their upcoming Nations League group decider with Denmark.

The Real Madrid forward missed the previous international break due to muscle fatigue.

Anderlecht’s James Lawrence has been called-up for the first time.

Chris Gunter’s also included – and will go past Neville Southall’s record of 92 caps if he plays against Denmark and in the following friendly with Albania.

====

The bottom two in the Premier League meet tonight.

Winless Huddersfield play host to Fulham at the John Smith’s.

A win for the visitors would see them climb out of the bottom three.

RUGBY

Chris Henry has become the seventh Ulster player to retire inside the past six-months.

The former Ireland flanker says he’s quitting in the interest of his own wellbeing.

Henry was in his testimonial season with Ulster, and made what is now the last of his 184 appearances against the Scarlets in September.

The 34-year old had battled back to action after suffering a mini stroke in 2014.

Leinster returned from South Africa with just two injury concerns.

Rory O’Loughlin is to have a knee issue assessed having been substituted after just 29-minutes of the win over the Southern Kings.

While Joe Tomane suffered a hamstring injury in helping to set-up Leinster’s third try in the 38-31 victory.

Leinster don’t play again until November 23rd when Ospreys visit the RDS in the Pro 14.

GAELIC GAMES

Two members of the All Ireland-winning Dublin side have been nominated for Ladies Footballer of the Year.

Sinead Aherne is nominated for the third year running alongside Dublin team-mate Lyndsey Davey.

They’re joined on the shortlist by Cork captain Ciara O’Sullivan.

The Intermediate nominees are Tyrone duo gemma Begley and Neamh Woods, along with Meath’s Niamh O’Sullivan.

While Limerick’s Rebecca Delee and Cathy Mee are shortlisted for Junior Player of the Year with Louth’s Kate Flood.

The winners will be announced at the TG4 All Star Banquet at CityWest on December 1st.

BOXING

Jono Carroll is one fight away from a world title shot.

The Dublin fighter will face Guillaum Frenois (PR: Ghee-Yome Fren-Wah) in an elimator bout to become mandatory challenger for the IBF super-featherweight title.

That belt is currently held by the American, Tevin Farmer.

Carroll’s meeting with the former European champion Frenois will come on the undercard to Kell Brook’s meeting with Michael Zerafa in Sheffield next month.

Carroll currently holds the IFB intercontinental title.

Floyd Mayweather has announced he will compete in the Rizin Fighting Federation mixed martial arts promotion.

The former multiple-weight world champion boxer is to face undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve.

Mayweather last saw action when he beat Conor McGregor in an exhibition bout in August of 2017.

RACING

Ruby Walsh’s stellar career will likely be best remembered for the great days aboard Kauto Star and Hurricane Fly, but a special place will forever be reserved in the multiple Irish champion rider’s heart for his first Cheltenham Festival winner Alexander Banquet, who died aged 25 at Willie Mullins’ stables over the weekend.

Not only did Alexander Banquet provide Walsh with his first taste of festival success when winning the 1998 Champion Bumper, but the Noel O’Callaghan-owned gelding also gave the rider his first Grade 1 triumph over hurdles when landing the following season’s Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Walsh was still an amateur when getting the leg up on Alexander Banquet in the Champion Bumper and he acknowledged the faith connections placed in him at the time.

He said: “I was Mr R Walsh back then and between Willie and the owner Noel O’Callaghan they were very good to leave me on him after we won a bumper at Gowran Park together. That’s been a trait of Willie’s down through the years.”

Alexander Banquet has been cared for by Mullins’ wife Jackie ever since his retirement and had been living in a field alongside the champion trainer’s final festival winner as a rider, Wither Or Which, who landed the 1996 Champion Bumper for the trainer-jockey.

Walsh added: “I suppose it’s like anything, your first is always very special. I was so young back then but you never forget your first and he was a wonderful horse for my career and I also rode my first Grade 1 winner as a professional on him as well when we won the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse the following season.

“He was a tough, genuine horse who gave it his all and I’ll never forget that day at Cheltenham with him. He was just a wonderful horse who had a brilliant life and Jackie looked after him well – and she still has Wither Or Which – after he retired. It’s a sad day but he was a great horse who’ll be fondly remembered.”

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

The world number 2 underwent ankle surgery today, and is taking time out to rest an abdominal injury that forced him to withdraw from last week’s Paris Masters.

Nadal’s place at the O2 will go to Wimbledon semi-finalist and Miami Open winner, John Isner.