RUGBY

Munster collected a bonus point victory in the Pro14 as they edged the Cheetahs by 30 points to 26 in Johannesburg.

Arno Botha, Kevin O’Byrne, Liam Coombes and Mike Haley crossed the white line as Munster withstood a late fightback.





Leinster have picked up a bonus point win against the Southern Kings in the Pro 14 in South Africa.

Leo Cullen’s team came home in front on a scoreline of 38 points to 31.

Adam Byrne, Jamison Gibson Park, Dan Leavy, Max Deegan and Brian Byrne touched down.

GAELIC GAMES

Na Piarsaigh of Limerick will play Ballygunner of Waterford in the Munster club senior hurling championship final.

Na Piarsaigh beat Clonoulty Rossmore of Tipperary by 3-22 to 13 points at the Gaelic Grounds.

Ballygunner overcame Clare’s Ballyea by 2-26 to 2-23 after extra time at Walsh Park.

In the Leinster senior club hurling championship quarter finals, Offaly’s Coolderry beat Mount Leinster Rangers by 1-22 to 1-16.

Naomh Eanna of Wexford defeated Camross of Laois by 3-18 to 2-16.

In the Connacht senior club football championship quarter finals, Mayo’s Ballintubber edged Tourlestrane of Sligo by 6 points to 5.

Clann Na nGael of Roscommon were 1-15 to 1-10 winners over Tir Chonaill Gaels of London.

In the Ulster senior club football championship quarter finals, Scotstown of Monaghan beat Burren of Down by 13 points to 10,

Coleraine of Derry had Castlerahan of Cavan’s measure on a scoreline of 2-11 to 11 points.

And it ended Gweedore of Donegal 3-11 Cargin of Antrim 1-13.

In the Munster senior club football championship last 8, Dr Crokes of Kerry defeated Moyle Rovers of Tipperary by 3-15 to 8 points.

And The Nire of Waterford saw off Limerick’s Adare by 1-18 to 12 points.

All Ireland football champions Corofin got the better of Mountbellew Moylough on a scoreline of 1-8 to 5 points in the Galway county final replay.

SOCCER

Dundalk have won the domestic double.

The League Champions have defeated arch rivals Cork City 2-1 in the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium.

Sean Hoare headed Dundalk in front from a corner on 19 minutes, but hero turned villain 2 minutes later when he bundled over Karl Sheppard in the box and Kieran Sadlier despatched the spot kick.

However, in the 74th minute, Patrick McEleney won it for the Lilywhites with a great header from Sean Gannon’s cross which could not be stopped.

Wexford Youths defeated Peamount United 1-0 to win the Women’s FAI Cup Final.

Katrina Parrock’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the sides.

Champions Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League table.

They trounced Southampton 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored twice.

Chelsea have gone second in the top flight.

Alvaro Morata hit a brace in their 3-1 defeat of Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro got the other goal.

Leeds have returned to the top of the Championship.

They came from an early goal down to get a 2-1 win at Wigan.

The leaders are now level on points with Norwich.

RACING

Few big Irish handicap chases have evaded the clutches of Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell but the Paddy Power-sponsored Cork Grand National was one of those until Out Sam came up trumps for the team today.

Out Sam led home fellow Elliott-trained Rogue Angel to provide the stable with a one-two in the €50,000 handicap chase.

Carrick-On-Suir-based handler Pat Flynn has something to get excited about this winter judging by the taking performance of Buttons And Bows in the opening Paddy Power-sponsored maiden hurdle at Cork today.

A JP McManus homebred, Buttons And Bows is from a family Flynn knows well, as he trained the dam to win races, and her daughter looks to have a nice future judging by how she won under Jody McGarvey this afternoon.

It has been a tough 2018 for Tony Martin but the Meath trainer enjoyed a nice tonic at Naas on Sunday as Mr Everest won the Local Bookmakers November Handicap, a race worth €59,000 to the winner.

Mr Everest was never too far off the pace under John Egan and stayed on strongly inside the final furlong to beat Exchange Rate by a length and a half. Mr Everest was returned the 7-1 co-favourite.

GOLF

England’s Justin Rose is back to number one in golf’s world rankings after beating Haotong Li in a play off to win the Turkish Airlines Open.