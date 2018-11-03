SOCCER

Arsenal are facing Liverpool in the late game in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

They are just getting underway.





Henrik Mkhitaryan and Sead Kolasinac come into the Gunners 11, with James Milner, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson drafted into the Liverpool 11.

There’s also a 7.45 kick off tonight, with Wolves playing host to Tottenham.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman scored to help Everton to a 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Richarlison hit the other 2 goals.

Leicester City beat Cardiff City 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Demarai Gray scored an emotional goal for the Foxes.

He took off his shirt to show a message that paid tribute to the late Leicester Chairman, and he was booked for it.

It’s ended Newcastle United 1 Watford 0 – Ayoze Perez has scored a much needed goal for the Magpies at St James’ Park.

It’s finished West Ham 4 Burnley 2.

Earlier, Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage time winner to give Manchester United a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium.

In Scotland, Celtic defeated Hearts 5-0 in the Premiership, watched by Franny Kiernan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Celtic-.mp3

Rangers defeated St Mirren 2-0 at St Mirren Park. Robert McElroy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Rangers-1.mp3

At the Amputee World Cup Ireland lost in a penalty shootout to Kenya. The game finished 1-1 after Kenya equalised in the dying minutes of normal time. Next up for Ireland is Columbia for a 12th position playoff.

RUGBY

Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt says he will make a decision on his future at the end of this month.

Schmidt is currently under contract until the end of next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Ireland play Italy at 8pm at the Soldier Field in Chicago.

In this afternoon’s internationals England have edged South Africa by 12 points to 11 at Twickenham.

Owen Farrell kicked the winning penalty.

George North and Jonathan Davies touched down as Wales got the better of Scotland by 21 points to 10 in Cardiff.

In the Pro 14, Ulster were 15 points to 10 winners over Benetton this afternoon.

GAELIC GAMES

Mattie Kenny has been appointed as the new manager of the Dublin senior hurlers on a 3 year deal.

The former Cuala boss replaces Pat Gilroy.

RACING

Noel Meade enjoyed a day to remember at Down Royal today by taking the feature Grade 1 JNwine.com Champion Chase with Road To Respect and the following Grade 2 MyCarNeedsA.com Chase with Snow Falcon off the back of taking the maiden hurdle earlier on the card with Brace Yourself.

All three winners were ridden by Sean Flanagan, who’s not long back from injury. Road To Respect is owned by Gigginstown House Stud while Snow Falcon and Brace Yourself belong to Patricia Hunt, a big supporter of the Meade stable.

Tony Martin has endured a trying season but success on the big stage at Down Royal with Golden Spear this afternoon served as a reminder of the County Meath-based handler’s abilities.

Golden Spear, sporting the colours of John Breslin, a long-standing supporter of the yard, won the €50,000 Billecart-Salmon Handicap Hurdle under Eoin O’Connell.

Thistle Do Nicely remains unbeaten over hurdles,a perfect 2 from 2 as he was victorious in Novices’ Hurdle.

Definitly Red has become the first Yorkshire trained winner of the Charlie Hall in over 30 years. There were only the four competing in this years renewal but Definitly Red who travelled and jump well throughout, this time went two places better than 12 months ago.