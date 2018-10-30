RUGBY

Fergus McFadden has been ruled out of action for the next four months.

The Leinster winger has undergone a procedure on a serious hamstring injury.





Rob Kearney will be assessed by Ireland medics this week, having suffered a knock to the shoulder in last weekend’s win over Benetton in the Pro 14.

In better news for the province, Dave Kearney returns to full training this week, having been out with a thigh injury and is available for Sunday’s game away to the Southern Kings.

Craig Gilroy, Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune are all doubts for Ulster’s trip to Benetton on Saturday.

Gilroy suffered a back spasm prior to Friday’s win over the Dragons at Kingspan Stadium.

Lowry picked up a quad injury, and Baloucoune a groin problem in the same game.

All three will receive treatment this week in the hope they can make the trip to Italy.

Meanwhile, Jonny Petrie has been confirmed as Ulster’s new C-E-O.

The former Scotland captain will take up his new role by the start of 2019.

Petrie has been most recently employed as Edinburgh Rugby’s Managing Director.

SOCCER

There’s mixed news for Tottenham fans this afternoon.

Dele Alli has signed a new contract, tying him to the North London club until 2024.

The midfielder’s new deal will reportedly see him double his ages.

Meanwhile, Spurs are set to borrow an additional 237-million pounds to cover the costs of their new stadium.

The club were supposed to move back to a renovated White Hart Lane in September, but now won’t be there until January at the very earliest.

The new borrowings are set to increase the club’s net debt to 600-million pounds.

A book of condolence has been opened at Leicester’s King Power Stadium for owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (PR: S’ree-vad-Hanna-Prabba).

The Thai billionaire was among five people to die when his helicopter crashed shortly after take-off from the stadium on Saturday night.

The Leicester players will decide themselves if they return to action for Saturday’s Premier League game with Cardiff.

Tonight’s scheduled E-F-L Cup fourth round tie with Southampton has already been postponed as a result of Saturday night’s events.

Two fourth round ties do go ahead tonight.

Bournemouth play host to in-form Championship side Norwich.

While Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion play host to his former side Nottingham Forest.

Both games have 7.45 starts.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The N-F-L have revealed that four regular season games will be played in London next year.

Wembley Stadium has staged three games this term, most recently Sunday’s meeting of Superbowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next year, Wembley will host two games as will Tottenham’s yet-to-be-completed ground.

The teams and dates involved are yet to be revealed.