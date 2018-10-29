Sport Ireland are among a number of organisations and athletes calling for reform at the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Following a special summit in Paris at the weekend, chief executive John Treacy says there’s ‘unanimous agreement’ from stakeholders that decision makers at WADA must listen to the voices of athletes.

Many had criticised the Russian Anti-Doping agency being re-instated recently after their ban for state-sponsored doping.





Sport Ireland’s Doctor Una May feels WADA’s ‘credibility has been seriously damaged’ by recent events.

SOCCER

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he’s looking forward to facing off against Pep Guardiola again this evening when his side host Manchester City in the Premier League.

A victory over the champions would take Spurs above them in the table and up to third place.

Kick off at Wembley is at 8pm.

Finn Harps host Limerick in the first leg of their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division promotion-relegation play-off this evening.

Kick-off at Finn Park is a quarter-to-eight.

Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard says – on current form – Eden Hazard is the best player in the world.

The Derby boss comes up against his former club in the League Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed that Samcro will remain over hurdles as the O’Leary family are targetting a win in the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle.

The six-year-old, who was unbeaten in his first four starts over hurdles, will make his seasonal re-appearance at Down Royal this Friday.

Elliott says Samcro is in ‘great form’ and that Michael and Eddie O’Leary want him prepared for a run in the Champion Hurdle next March, a race which the Gigginstown House Stud is yet to win.

Peregrine Run took flight for Peter Fahey and Roger Loughran in the feature M.W Hickey Memorial Steeplechase at Wexford today.

The eight-year-old was recording the 10th win of his career and did so in good style.

Kanturk trainer Mick Winters was on cloud nine after Churchtown Glen took the Wexford Volkswagen Commercial Maiden Hurdle at Wexford today.

Owned by JJ Gordon and John Sinnott, Churchtown Glen won well in the hands of Donal McInerney.