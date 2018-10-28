SOCCER

At the Amputee World Cup Ireland lost 3-1 to hosts Mexico. The match was delayed by 1.5 hours which affected preparation. This led to a slow start from both teams but the Mexicans, in front of a 5000 capacity home crowd, were the first to gather some momentum. Both teams had good chances early on but the Mexicans capitalised on theirs led 2-0 at half-time.

It was a different story in the 2nd half as the Irish came out all guns blazing but with some much needed composure on the ball. Passes began to stick and space opened up and around half way through the 2nd half James Boyle beat the defenders before slotting the ball into the back of the net. An energised Ireland began to press higher up while the Mexicans sat back happy to hold onto their narrow lead. Ireland looked all the more dangerous and likely to score and the Mexican crowd was quietened for the first time in the game. After a good period of pressure in the opponent’s half the Irish won a corner. The Mexicans cleared the ball with a quick breakaway down the pitch and managed to score a 3rd after a couple of tired missed tackles. The Mexicans managed to take control for the final 5 minutes and held out for the win. A very tough night for the Irish but it won’t get any easier with England next up at 4pm local time on Monday.





Arsenal’s 11-game winning run came to a stuttering end at Crystal Palace.

Luka Milivojevic put Palace in front from the spot but goals from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners the advantage

Wilfried Zaha was brought down by Xhaka inside the box and Milivojevic kept his cool as he stepped up again to score.

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 4-0 win at Turf Moor over Burnley in the Premier League

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring, Ross Barkley made it 2-0 before Burnley’s misery was pompounded when Willian made it 3-0 before Roben Loftus Cheek got a 4th.

He followed-up Thursday night’s Europa League hat-trick to come off the bench and score at Turf Moor.

RACING

The Act D Wag Syndicate, which comprises of Gillian Walsh, wife of jockey Ruby Walsh, Aine Casey, wife of former jockey turned Willie Mullins’ assistant David Casey, Tamso Doyle and Aisling Lawlor enjoyed more success today at Wexford, when their Willie Mullins-trained Eight And Bob won under Paul Townend.

The syndicate shot to prominence thanks to Clondaw Warrior a couple of years back, and while Eight And Bob has a long way to go to be as successful as that horse, he shaped like one who’ll win more for the group with a straightforward success today.

The win represented a double on the afternoon for Willie Mullins, also successful with Sapphire Lady earlier in the day.