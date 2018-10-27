Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League.

Sadio Mane scored twice, and Mo Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri also found the net as the Reds beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Anfield.

Elsewhere it’s ended Brighton 1 Wolves 0 at the AMEX Stadium – Glenn Murray with the only goal of the game





Fulham 0 Bournemouth 3 at Craven Cottage – Callum Wilson hit a couple for the Cherries, one from the penalty spot, with David Brooks scoring the other goal

It’s finished Southampton 0 Newcastle United 0 at St Mary’s

And Watford 3 Huddersfield 0 at Vicarage Road.

Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success were on the mark for the hornets.

Leicester City kick off against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium at 5.30.

Sheffield United are the new leaders of the SKY Bet Championship for a few hours at least.

The Blades beat Wigan 4-2 this afternoon.

Leeds United can reclaim their position at the summit with a win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Elsewhere it ended

Middlesbrough 1 Derby County 1

Birmingham City 3 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Bolton Wanderers 0 Hull 1

Bristol City 0 Stoke 1

Millwall 3 Ipswich Town 0

Norwich 1 Brentford 0

Preston 1 Rotherham 1

Swansea 2 Reading 0

And West Bromwich Albion 1 Blackburn Rovers 1

In the Scottish Premiership, it ended Kilmarnock 1 Hamilton 1

And St Johnstone 2 St Mirren 0

League Cup winners Derry City have parted company with their manager Kenny Sheils.

The Candystripes’ season ended with a 5-nil loss to St Pat’s last night – which saw them finish in eighth place.

Derry had lost 17 of their last 23 games under the former Kilmarnock boss.

The former England manager and Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has been taken to hospital after falling ill on his 61st birthday.

He was due to present a show on BT Sport today.

RUGBY

In the Pro 14, champions Leinster secured a bonus point in a 31-3 win away to Benetton.

Adam Byrne, James Tracy, Conor O’Brien, Andrew Porter and Joe Tomane touched down in Italy.

Munster welcome Glasgow to Thomond Park for a 5.15 start.

There has been one late change.

Darren Sweetnam replaces Andrew Conway, who is sick.

RACING

Cahir jockey Shane Crosse only turned 17 last month but he has one hand on the apprentice title after Aidan O’Brien supplied him with his 25th winner of the season at Leopardstown.

Crosse was on board Happen in the opening Tote Irish EBF Fillies Maiden and he produced the 5-1 shot at the perfect time to get up close home to deny Morpho Blue by a short-head.

It was Crosse’s first ever winner for Aidan O’Brien and edged him three winners clear of Killian Leonard at the top of the Irish apprentice championship.

Magna Grecia showed plenty of guts to hand trainer Aidan O’Brien a thrilling ninth win in the Vertem Futurity Trophy.

Twelve months on from Saxon Warrior’s narrow triumph over Roaring Lion, Magna Grecia responded gamely to Donnacha O’Brien’s urgings to repel Phoenix Of Spain.

The winner’s stablemate Western Australia ensured it was a strongly run affair and the complexion of the mile Group 1 changed dramatically in the final furlong as a line of four closed in.

Magna Grecia, a neck second in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket a fortnight ago, and the Charlie Hills-trained Phoenix Of Spain came to the fore and it was O’Brien’s juvenile who got the verdict after surviving a stewards’ inquiry.

Several of O’Brien’s previous winners of this race – formerly known as the Racing Post Trophy – have gone on to Classic glory and Magna Grecia was cut to 16-1 (from 33-1) for the Derby by Paddy Power.