SOCCER

FIFA have confirmed a taskforce will conduct a consultation process to look into potential Club World Cup and Nations League changes.

European representatives had threatened to walk out of the FIFA Council meeting in Rwanda if the issues were put to a vote.





UEFA are said to be dead-set against the proposals, which are the brainchild of FIFA President Gianni Infantino who has 12-billion euro of Chinese money backing his plans.

Meanwhile, Gianni Infantino says he will not allow Spanish league games to be played outside of Spain.

La Liga wanted the fixture between Girona and Barcelona in January to take place in Miami.

But Infantino says “official games of a league must be played inside that country”.

Liam Buckley has been confirmed as the new manager of Sligo Rovers.

The former St. Pat’s boss takes over from Ger Lyttle, who departed the Showgrounds in recent weeks.

Sligo go into tonight’s final SSE Airtricity Premier Division round of matches in 8th position following a disappointing season.

Sligo entertain Shamrock Rovers on the final night of top flight action tonight.

Two major firms have suspended betting on tonight’s meeting of Waterford and Limerick.

Waterford are assured of fourth spot regardless of the result, while Limerick were as far out as 33-to-1 in some markets as they have a promotion-relegation playoff to deal with next week.

Over 70-thousand euro had been bet on tonight’s game at the R-S-C, with 93 per cent of bets going on Limerick.

Having equalled Brendan Bradley’s scoring record last week, Pat Hoban will look to break it when Dundalk travel to Bohemians.

Elsewhere, Bray’s stay in the top flight comes to an end away to Cork City.

Conan Byrne ends five-years at St. Pat’s with Derry City visiting Richmond Park.

Limerick take on Waterford.

RUGBY

This evening, Connacht are almost at full-strength for their Pro 14 trip to Ospreys.

While Ulster welcome Dragons to Kingspan Stadium.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s Spirit Of Valor failed narrowly to land the Group 1 Ladbrokes Manikato Stakes in Moonee Valley earlier today, going down by a head behind the Darren Weir-trained Brave Smash.

The gallant runner-up, a son of War Front, was partnered by another in-form Irishman Oisin Murphy. The Ballydoyle trainer also ran three others in the six-furlong race with 40/1 chance Free To Review under Kerrin McEvoy back in ninth place, 200/1 shot Intelligence Cross and Emmet McNamara 13th, and the more fancied runner of the quartet US Navy Flag, who was sent off at 5/1, trailing home last of the 14 starters under Ryan more after a sluggish start.

Galway stages it’s 3 day October Festival of Racing this weekend and looking ahead to tomorrow’s card is Dave Keena http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DKGalway.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s H-S-B-C Champions tournament got worse this morning.

He followed his level-par opening round of 72, with a 5-over 77.

McIlroy is a full 16-shots off the lead of Tony Finau.

The American Ryder Cup golfer heads the field on 11-under, and is three clear of the trio of Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood.

Seamus Power is six-shots off the lead going into the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Missouri.

The Waterford man will tee off later from 1-under par.

American pair Cameron Champ and Robert Streb lead on 7-under.

MOTORSPORT

Rob Parks Junior from Ballina, Co Tipperary, has been selected as the Young Racing Driver of the Month for September. The 16 year-old took a win and a second place in the Ginetta Junior races at the Leinster Trophy meeting at Mondello Park to score his fourth victory of the year.

Combined with his other podium positions during the season, this leaves him in runner up spot in the Junior championship

Rob started motorsport in 2016, at the age of 14, when he drove in Midget Car Racing, winning the Junior Midget Car title and also contesting some Ginetta Junior events. At the final round of the Midget Car season, he led the “Devil take the Hindmost” race from start to finish.

Last year, he concentrated on the Ginetta class and finished fourth in the series, with two third places along the way. During 2018, he stayed with the Ginettas apart from a one-off outing at Brands Hatch last weekend in one of Alan Kessie’s Pirelli Supercars, when he was delighted to finish second and third in the Invitation class in a much more powerful car than he has ever driven before.

Rob’s sponsors are Portumna Marine, Vertical Access, W R Shaw and Portumna Agri. He plans to drive in both Formula Sheane and Pirelli Supercars next year. Rob is a 5th Year student at St Anne’s Community College in Killaloe.

Having been selected as the final Driver of the Month for the 2018 season, Rob is now a contender for the prestigious Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Award, the historic Sexton Trophy. This award is presented annually and is supported by Sport Ireland and Motorsport Ireland.