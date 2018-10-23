RUGBY

Tommy O’Donnell’s ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Munster flanker suffered ligament damage in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Gloucester, and not a broken ankle.





Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Glasgow, Rhys Marshall is awaiting scan results on a hamstring injury, whule Niall Scannell is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury.

Fergus McFadden is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Leinster have confirmed the winger sustained a serious hamstring injury in training and is to seek further opinion on its treatment from a specialist.

Dave Kearney is also facing a spell out having suffered a thigh strain.

However, his brother Rob has returned to full training and is due to return for the Pro 14 trip to Benetton.

Dan Leavy is also back in contention, while Josh van der Flier is undergoing the return-to-play protocols.

European rugby officials have dismissed Bath’s attempts to have their Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse replayed.

Bath lost the game 22-20 at the Rec, but owner Bruce Craig had written to the E-P-C-R claiming there were still 3-seconds left on the clock when the referee blew the full-time whistle.

However, a statement from the EPCR today says the graphics displaying the time were inaccurate, and the 80-minutes had elapsed when the ball was played into touch near the Toulouse try-line.

The result of the Pool 1 game stands.

English rugby will introduce guaranteed breaks for every player from the start of next season in an attempt to reduce injuries.

It means the Premiership season will be extended and run from September to June.

The maximum number of matches a player can play has been reduced from 32 to 30 and there will be a mandatory five week post-season rest period.

There will also be additional breaks for English internationals and those involved in the Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.

SOCCER

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and his fellow midfielder Naby Keita have been ruled out of tomorrow’s Champions League visit of Red Star Belgrade.

Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win over Huddersfield, and will also miss this weekend’s visit of Cardiff in the Premier League.

Keita has returned to training having missed the game at the John Smith’s with a hamstring issue of his own, but is likely to return this weekend.

Manchester City are tonight aiming to do what no English club has done before – win away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kharkiv is the venue for this evening’s Group F encounter.

Group F’s other game kicks off at 8 as well and sees Hoffenheim entertain Lyon.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hopes his side can take their recent upturn in form into their Champions League match with Juventus (pron Yoo-ven-tus) this evening.

The Italians are yet to lose this season and have won both their matches in Europe.

Elsewhere in Group H, Valencia are in Switzerland to face Young Boys.

The top two in the Championship both have home games tonight with sides in the bottom half of the table.

Middlesbrough lead only on goal difference ahead of Rotherham’s visit to the Riverside.

While Sheffield United entertain Stoke.

Elsewhere, Norwich can move up to fourth with a win at home to Aston Villa.

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he’s already started talking to Burnley about extending Jimmy Dunne’s loan spell with the club.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 defender joined Hearts on a six-month deal in August and has helped Levein’s side keep three clean sheets on their way to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Tonight they can extend their lead at the top of the table to six points with a victory at bottom club Dundee.

GAELIC GAMES

Aisling McCarthy is the latest Gaelic Footballer to join the Australian Rules Football League.

The 22 year old Tipperary player has been signed by Melbourne based Western Bulldogs.

She will join the likes of Cora Staunton, Sarah Rowe, Yvonne Bonner and Ailish Considine in competing in the A-F-L in 2019.

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers has joined the Meath football backroom team.

The Meath native replaces goalkeeping coach Cormac Sullivan.

Former Royals midfielder Gerry McEntee leaves the coaching set-up after two-years to be replaced by Colm Nally.

HOCKEY

Sixteen members of the Rio 2016 Olympic squad have been retained for Ireland’s 20-man World Cup squad.

Alexander Cox has revealed the panel that will tackle Ireland’s first men’s World Cup since 1990.

Ireland travel to Valencia next week for a four-nations warm-up event, before matches with both Belgium and the Netherlands.

From there, they’ll make their way to India where they’ll open their Pool B campaign against Australia on November 30th.

The Irish women’s side have been handed a boost in their attempts to qualify for the Olympics in 2020.

Ireland have been confirmed as hosts of the FIH Series Finals event.

Two sides from the 8-team mini-tournament are guaranteed qualification for Tokyo.