RUGBY

Johan van Graan concedes he may be a bit thin on the ground regards players over the coming weeks.

Flanker Tommy O’Donnell was sent for a scan today to determine the extent of the ankle injury he suffered in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Gloucester.





Rhys Marshall is to have a hamstring injury assessed, while Dan Goggin is seeing a specialist about a knee injury.

Niall Scannell’s rehab on an ankle problem continues, while Conor Murray remains unavailable due to a neck injury.

One shaft of light for Van Graan is the availability of Keith Earls for next Saturday’s visit of Glasgow in the Pro 14.

The winger missed the Gloucester game with a hamstring injury.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s had to settle for a second place finish at a weather-delayed Andalucia Masters in Valderrama.

His final round 66 left the Clara golfer on 8-under par, but unfortunately four-shots adrift of the winner, Sergio Garcia.

The Spaniard completed a hat-trick of victories at the tournament he hosts, with his final round 69 leaving him on 12-under par.

Gavin Moynihan has picked up his first ever top-10 finish on the European Tour.

He ended the week with a share of 8th on 3-under par.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have made a dream start to their Women’s Under-17 European Championship qualifying campaign.

Four goals from Emily Kraft helped Colin Bell’s side to an incredible 14-nil victory over Albania in Serbia.

Next up for Ireland will be a meeting with Wales on Thursday, before they face the group hosts three-days after that.

Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of Manchester United’s Champions League meeting with Juventus at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho also has concerns regarding Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof.

Juventus themselves will be without Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, due to an ankle injury.

United go into tomorrow night’s game second in Group H, and two-points adrift of Juve.

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been charged with improper conduct by the FA following the game against Manchester United.

He twice celebrated in front of Jose Mourinho after Ross Barkley’s stoppage time equaliser at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

He has until 6pm on Thursday to respond.

Mourinho’s been formally reminded of his responsibilities.

Arsenal are looking to register a 10th consecutive win in all competitions tonight.

Unai Emery’s side will climb into the Premier League’s top-4 with a win over Leicester at the Emirates.

Kick-off there is at 8.

Bottom side Bray Wanderers have their final home game of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season tonight when Derry City visit the Carlisle Grounds.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers play host to Bohemians.

Both games start at 7.45.