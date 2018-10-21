Rugby

Leinster’s winning streak in the Heineken Champions Cup is over.

Toulouse have edged Leo Cullen’s side by 28 points to 27 in their Pool 1 match at the Stade Ernest Wallon in France.





Toulouse took a 21-13 lead at half time thanks to tries by Maxime Medard and Sofiane Guitoune, with substitute Sean O’Brien touching down for the defending champions.

Tries by James Ryan and Sean Cronin in a 6 minute spell in the second half gave Leinster a 6 point cushion, but in the 68th minute, Toulouse broke away and Medard sprinted over the line for his second try of the game.

Thomas Ramos converted and Toulouse have handed Leinster their first defeat in 11 European matches, although Leinster do pick up a losing bonus point.

O’Brien was introduced to the back row after Josh van der Flier failed a HIA.

Soccer



Everton have beaten Crystal Palace 2-0 in their Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert Lewin broke the deadlock whe he powered home a header from Ademola Lookman’s assist on 87 minutes.

And 2 minutes later, Cenk Tosun wrapped it up with a low shot through Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s legs.

Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty on the hour mark from Eagles player Luka Milivojevic after Seamus Coleman tripped Wilfried Zaha in the box.

Rangers defeated Hamilton 4-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

James Tavernier scored twice in the last 10 minutes for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Gaelic Games

In Gaelic Games, in the pick of the county finals around the country, it’s ended

Ballyea 1-20 Cratloe 1-14 in the Clare senior hurling decider in Ennis

It’s finished Clonoulty Rossmore 23 points Nenagh Eire Og 2-13 in the Tipperary hurling final at Semple Stadium

Kilmacud Crokes lead Ballyboden St Enda’s by 1-11 to 1-10 in the Dublin hurling decider at Parnell Park

In football, Ballymacnab lead Crossmaglen by 1-13 to 14 points in the Armagh final at the Athletic Grounds

It’s Gweedore 8 points Naomh Conaill 6 points in the Donegal final

In the Tyrone decider, Killyclogher lead Coalisland by 1-6 to 6 points at Healy Park

Mullingar Shamrocks beat St Lomans by 2-12 to 1-11 in the Westmeath final at Cusack Park

And it ended Moorefield 2-12 Athy 2-9 in the Kildare decider in Newbridge.

Golf

Play has been suspended for the day at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, with the tournament reduced to 54 holes because of bad weather in Spain.

Before the players were called off, Shane Lowry had moved into a tie for third place on 6 under par, 3 under for his round after 8 holes.

Local favourite Sergio Garcia leads on 10 under.

Lee Westwood is 7 under.

Gavin Moynihan is going to have a great week.

He’s tied for 6th place on 4 under par, 6 under for his round with 3 holes of it to play.

They will resume the final round at 8.10am Irish time on Monday.

Horse Racing

And the 4.50 at Naas was won by 5 to 1 chance ‘Downdraft’.

The 5.05 at Cork went to 11 to 10 on favourite ‘Doctor Duffy’.