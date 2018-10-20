RUGBY

Munster have their first win of the European Champions Cup and they have also collected a bonus point.

They beat Gloucester 36-22 at Thomond Park.





Danny Cipriani was sent off in the first half and that decision gave Munster the platform to score 5 tries.

Mike Haley, Rhys Marshall, Joey Carbery, Sam Arnold and Andrew Conway touched down.

SOCCER

Chelsea and Manchester United have played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header from a corner on 20 minutes.

But Anthony Martial levelled for United from close range on 55 minutes.

And when the Frenchman scored again on 73, United looked to have secured all 3 points.

However, Ross Barkley equalised deep into stoppage time to maintain Chelsea’s unbeaten record.

Darragh Lenihan scored the winner as Blackburn Rovers beat Leeds United 2-1 in the SKY Bet Championship.

Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Levante in La Liga at the Bernabeu, their 4th defeat in 5 games.

RACING

Roaring Lion has taken the £1,156,000 Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Qipco British Champions day at Ascot.

The 2/1 favourite had to dig deep to beat the fast finishing I can Fly and Century Dream. The John Gosden trained runner was given an outstanding ride by Kerry’s Oisin Murphy who was landing his 4th straight group 1 on this horse.

Murphy spoke to Racing UK’s Lydia Hislop after the win http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Oisin-Murphy.mp3

Magical picked up well under Ryan Moore to give Aidan O’Brien back-to-back victories in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

The three-year-old, who scored cosily by a length, was followed home by the John Gosden-trained pair Coronet and evens favourite Lah Ti Dar. O’Brien won the race last year with Hydrangea.

Lah Ti Dar had been well backed to go one better than her St Leger second and register a first Group-race success. She held every chance on the turn for home but was unable to repel Magical’s strong challenge.

O’Brien will now consider a tilt at the Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf, for which Magical was cut to 5-1 from 10s with Paddy Power.

Frankie Dettori has continues his brilliant run of form by taking the oping race on Qipco British Champions day at Ascot as Stradivarius continued his dominance of staying races.

Stradivarius was the hot favourite for the Long Distance Cup and held off the determined late challenge of Irish Raider Thomas Hobsson.

The yorkshire trained Sands of Mali has sprung a 28/1 surprise in taking the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Saturday.

The Richard Fahey trained 3 year old was never headed in the soft ground in the 6 furlong contest holding off the late challenge of Harry Angel.

It was a superb Saturday for Dermot Weld and Declan McDonogh at Leopardstown as they teamed up for a 112-1 treble, the highlight of which was the victory of 9-4 favourite Flavius in the Listed Trigo Stakes.

Having only visited the racecourse twice before, Flavius dug deep in the closing stages under McDonogh to keep Flight Risk at bay by half-a-length.

Earlier on the card, Weld and McDonogh teamed up to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden with 6-1 shot Lightning Amber, while Rakan won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for colts and geldings at odds of 4-1.