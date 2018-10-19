SOCCER

Manchester City will have Kevin De Bruyne available to play against Burnley tomorrow in the Premier League.

The midfielder has been out since the middle of August after injuring his knee during a training session, and was expected to be out until November.





City manager Pep Guardiola says the midfielder is ready to return.

Naby Keita has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Huddersfield.

Despite several worries arising from the international break, the Guinea midfielder is Jurgen Klopp’s only confirmed absentee for tomorrow’s game at the John Smith’s.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah are among those to have trained this week, and look likely to face David Wagner’s side tomorrow.

Klopp today doubled-down on his distaste for the Nations League http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Klopp-1.mp3

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been granted an extension to respond to his recent charge of alleged abusive language.

It’s after he was seen making comments down a camera in Portuguese.

He refused to talk about the incident in today’s press conference http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mourinho-2.mp3



TENNIS

The day’s of the epic Wimbledon five-setter are over.

The All England Club are introducing fifth set tie-breakers for next year’s Championships.

If a deciding set reaches 12-all, then a standard tie-break will kick in to settle the match.

Calls for a rule change grew louder after Kevin Anderson’s 26-24 fifth set victory over John Isner in this year’s men’s semi finals.

GOLF

Due to electrical storms, play has been suspended yet again on day 2 of the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.

60 first rounds had to be completed this morning, and most second round starts have already been put back to tomorrow morning.

Gavin Moynihan was enjoying himself before being called ashore, carding back-to-back birdies to move to level par.

Padraig Harrington made the turn today on 1-over par.

Ashley Chesters leads on 5-under par, with Shane Lowry the nearest Irish challenger on 2-under.

Irish Intervarsity Championship

19 October 2018

Rosapenna (Old Tom Morris)

Results – Male

217 J McVicker (Ulster University) 73, 74, 70

218 E Murphy (Dundalk IT) 73, 78, 67; R Mullarney (Maynooth University) 72, 72, 74

220 J Hood (Maynooth University) 75, 75, 70; J Knipe (Ulster University) 74, 77, 69

222 E Collins (Dublin City University) 72, 75, 75

224 R Steedman (Maynooth University) 79, 71, 74

225 A Hickey (Maynooth University) 79, 75, 71; T Ford (Maynooth University) 72, 81, 72

226 D Brady (Maynooth University) 81, 71, 74

228 J Mackin (Dundalk IT) 75, 75, 78

229 E Griffin (Maynooth University) 79, 70, 80; J McCarthy (University College Dublin) 76, 76, 77; C Ryan (Maynooth University) 73, 80, 76

231 C Roe (University College Dublin) 75, 75, 81; J Quinn (Dublin City University) 72, 79, 80

232 R Abernethy (Maynooth University) 80, 77, 75; C Butler (Maynooth University) 79, 78, 75; H Gillivan (Maynooth University) 79, 77, 76

233 S Clancy (Maynooth University) 79, 78, 76; L Power (Maynooth University) 75, 81, 77

234 O O’Loughlin (Maynooth University) 82, 73, 79; C Byrne (University College Dublin) 80, 75, 79

235 H Bradshaw (Dublin City University) 78, 79, 78; A Cromwell (Ulster University) 72, 85, 78; C Spicer (University College Cork) 72, 72, 91

236 G Ward (Cork IT) 76, 80, 80

239 B Peden (Maynooth University) 80, 74, 85

RTD K O’Meara (University College Dublin) 77, 77

NS J Johnston (Ulster University) 81, 76

Results – Female

226 N Ward (Ulster University) 81, 75, 70

231 M Doyle (Maynooth University) 75, 80, 76

245 E Corcoran (Dublin City University) 87, 78, 80

247 R McDonnell (University College Dublin) 80, 88, 79