SOCCER

Martin O’Neill is vowing that his Republic of Ireland side will take the game to Wales tonight.

The sides meet in the return fixture in the Nations League, after Ireland were thrashed 4-1 in Cardiff last month.





Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark will miss tonight’s game with a thigh injury, and he’s been replaced by Blackburn defender Derrick Williams.

Wales arrive in Dublin shorn of the talents of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, but O'Neill says regardless of absentees, Ireland will have to improve

Kick off at the Aviva is at 7.45.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s finished the first phase of their Euro qualifiers with a 100 per cent record.

Goals from Adam Idah and Will Ferry saw Tom Mohan’s side come from behind to beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Longford.

Having topped their group, Ireland will be top seeds in the Elite Phase.

West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen will make his final appearance for the Ireland under-21s this afternoon.

Noel King’s side complete their unsuccessful qualifying group with a game away to Germany from 5.15.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the FA for alleged comments made after his side’s 3-2 win against Newcastle.

He was caught on camera at full time at Old Trafford appearing to utter something in Portuguese.

The FA alleges he used “abusive, insulting or improper language”.

Mourinho has until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.

The international break continues to be unkind to Liverpool.

Midfielder Naby Keita has limped out of Guinea’s Africa Nations Cup qualifier with Rwanda with a suspected thigh injury.

It follows the news that Sadio Mané suffered a broken thumb while with Senegal.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman says Virgil van Dijk has been playing with two broken ribs, while Mo Salah is another doubt for Saturday’s trip to Huddersfield having suffered a muscle strain in Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over eSwatini.

Bohemians have been handed a home tie in the quarter finals of the Irn Bru Scottish Challenge Cup.

Keith Long’s side will play host to Scottish League One side East Fife next month.

Sligo’s conquerors, Motherwell Colts, will take on Ross County.

Bohs are the only one of the invited sides remaining in the competition.

RUGBY

Ulster lock Peter Browne has been forced to retire at the age of 30.

Browne has come to his decision after consulting a neurological specialist following a string of concussions.

The Bristol-born second row joined Ulster in 2015, and made the last of his 34 appearances for the province in the January meeting with Leinster.

A pair of Toulouse players are in danger of missing Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Leinster.

Both Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud will appear before a disciplinary commission in Paris tomorrow following incidents in their dramatic win over Bath.

Former All Black Kaino was sin-binned for a challenge on Jamie Roberts, but now faces the extra charge of striking.

While Pointud is alleged to have head-butted Nathan Catt.

Quinn Roux has signed a new two-year contract extension with Connacht.

The Irish international lock will remain with the province until at least the summer of 2021.

The South African-born 27-year old has won six international caps since his move from Leinster.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named two uncapped players in his squad for the November international series.

Ospreys winger Luke Morgan and Leicester’s Jonah Holmes have been rewarded for their club form with call ups.

Gatland says the games are a great opportunity to impress with the World Cup just twelve months away.

Wales take on Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa next month.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Sligo boxer Dean Clancy must content himself with a bronze medal.

Clancy lost his flyweight semi final to Britain’s Ivan Clancy in Buenos Aires this evening.

Still to come in the Argentine capital, Leitrim featherweight Dearbhla Rooney goes up against Thailand’s Somnuek Panpatchara (PR: Pan-Patch-Ra) in their semi final.

On the track just after 7, Miriam Daly goes in the heats of the women’s 400-metre hurdles

RACING

After a 48-race career which produced 17 wins and almost €740,000 in prize-money, the Mee family’s great servant Hidden Cyclone has been retired after finishing third in the Join The Coral Bet & Get Club Rated Hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday afternoon.

Trainer Shark Hanlon announced his retirement after a gallant effort under Danny Mullins, finishing a seven-and-a-half length third to Eight Till Late, and led the tributes to a horse he enjoyed some great days with despite his narrow failure to win at Grade 1 level. A happy retirement beckons.