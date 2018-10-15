RUGBY

Keith Earls is a major injury concern for Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester.

The winger pulled out of the weekend draw with Exeter during the warm-up, and he’s been sent for a scan on a hamstring injury.





Munster’s medical team will also keep tabs on centre Sam Arnold who was forced off at Sandy Park with an injury to the throat.

Prop John Ryan will have an ankle complaint assessed this week.

And it seems Duncan Williams will continue at scrum-half, with Van Graan admitting no further update on the fitness of either Conor Murray and Alby Mathewson http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Munrug.mp3

Leinster have concerns over a trio of players ahead of Sunday’s trip to Toulouse.

Rob Kearney will be assessed this week as he has a thigh injury.

A calf problem in the warm-up saw Dan Leavy replaced by Rhys Ruddock, and the former will be monitored this week.

While Cian Healy was taken off with a knee problem at half time in the win over Wasps.

After missing the game at the RDS, Jamison Gibson-Park is back training with the squad.

The I-R-F-U have announced 11 full time contracts as the Women’s Sevens team begin their 2020 Olympic qualification campaign.

Kerry’s Louise Galvin is among those who have put pen to paper.

A further 12 players have agreed development contracts ahead of the opening round of the World Series, which takes place in Colorado this weekend.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda has been ruled out tomorrow’s Nations League meeting with Wales at the Aviva.

The Bristol City man complained of feeling dizzy following a collision during Saturday’s goalless draw with Denmark.

Wales have been deprived of another key player for the game.

Aaron Ramsey has departed the squad due to “family reasons”.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Galway gymnast Emma Slevin competes in the final of the women’s balance beam in Buenos Aires later.

Meanwhile, Miranda Tcheutchoua goes in the second phase of the women’s hammer.

GAELIC GAMES

Anthony Tohill’s son is following in his father’s footsteps by heading for the AFL.

Anton Tohill has signed a two-year rookie deal with Melbourne side Collingwood.

The younger Tohill had played with Derry’s under 20 footballers this year.

Anthony Tohill himself had a brief spell with Melbourne Demons in the early nineties.

CRICKET

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching ICC anti-corruption code.

The International Cricket Council confirmed he’s been charged with “failure or refusal to cooperate” with an investigation carried out by the Anti-Corruption Unit.

He’s also charged with “obstructing or delaying” an investigation by the ACU.

Jayasuriya has 14 days to respond.

TENNIS

Simona Halep will finish the year as the world’s number one women’s tennis player – for the second year in a row.

She’s already topped the rankings since the start of 2018 – and she can’t be caught until January at the earliest.