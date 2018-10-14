SOCCER

Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday.

The forward missed their 4-1 defeat by Spain on Thursday with a calf injury.





The Football Association of Wales has confirmed Bale has returned to his club Real Madrid.

A number of Republic of Ireland players who didn’t feature in the scoreless draw with Denmark trained today ahead of the visit of Wales to the Aviva on Tuesday

Midfielder Callum O’Dowda is the only injury concern and will be monitored by medical staff after feeling unwell in last night’s game.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis linked up with the squad after featuring for the Ireland Under-21s in Israel last week

RUGBY

Gloucester have beaten French champions Castres 19-14 in the European Champions cup.

It means they top pool two ahead of Exeter and Muster who drew 10-all yesterday.

RACING

This could be the season that Douvan fulfils his immense potential – that was the bullish message owner Rich Ricci had for the chaser’s legions of fans.

The eight-year-old looked one of the most exciting horses in training after winning his first 13 races for Willie Mullins, including eight Grade 1s.

He finished lame when beaten at odds-on in the 2017 Queen Mother Champion Chase and was off for a year before falling in the same race in March. He then finished runner-up to stablemate Un De Sceaux at Punchestown in April.

But Rich Ricci hopes that 2018-19 will go much better and said: “I’m hoping for the first time in a while Douvan will have a clear run.

“We haven’t seen him do what we think he’s capable of and if he can stay healthy he’d be a horse I’d love to see really get what he deserves.

“He’s a big talking horse. Willie, who doesn’t say these things without a lot of thought, said he might have been the best he’d ever trained and I’d like to be able see him demonstrate that.”

There was a dramatic finish to the Listed Waterford Testimonial Stakes at Navan as Trim jockey Colin Keane somehow managed to put Medicine Jack’s head in front right on the line to deny the favourite, Lost Treasure.

The 16-1 shot, trained in Kiltale by Ger Lyons, didn’t have much room to manoeuvre inside the final furlong and received a bump or two along the way but Keane timed his challenge to perfection to score by a short-head.

Dunshaughlin trainer Eddie Lynam was also among the winners at Navan as he sent out Tide Of Time to land the Meath Ladies Football Handicap at odds of 16-1 under Ronan Whelan.

Ruby Walsh’s return to the saddle at Limerick resulted in a fourth and third-place finish from two rides, with the rider who suffered injuries to his ribs and vertebrae out of luck aboard favourite Good Thyne Tara in the Listed Maurice Powers Solicitors Irish EBF Mares Hurdle.

Instead, it was Willie Mullins’ other major stable jockey Paul Townend who delivered the goods as Robin De Carlow finished strongly to get the better of Pat Fahy’s Awayinthewest, with the Supreme Racing Club-owned winner enjoying stepping up in trip after a Kilbeggan defeat last time.