RUGBY

Munster have earned a 10-all draw at English Premiership leaders Exeter in Pool 2 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Luke Cowan-Dickie’s try helped the hosts build a 10-3 lead at half-time at Sandy Park but Munster fought back with a 64th-minute try from Ireland back-row C-J Stander.





Connacht have opened their Challenge Cup campaign with a 22-10 win over Bordeaux at the Sportsground.

Kyle Godwin scored tries in either half with Finlay Bealham also getting a try for the Westerners.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland aim for their first points of their UEFA Nations League campaign this evening.

Having lost 4-1 at Wales last month, Martin O’Neill’s side host Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick-off is at a quarter-to-eight.

Troy Parrott’s scored a hat-trick to give the Republic of Ireland a 3-nil win against the Faroe Islands in their under-19 European Championship qualifier in Longford.

Bohemians have booked their place in the fourth-round of the Irn-Bru Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Gypsies have beaten Sutton United on penalties after it finished nil-nil at Dalymount Park.

Sligo Rovers exit the competition following a 2-nil defeat at Motherwell’s under-21s.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has started his management career after being named as the new head coach at Monaco.

The former Arsenal and France forward replaces Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked by the Ligue 1 side on Thursday.

Henry started his career at Monaco, and has been working as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

He’s signed a contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has revealed his regret for playing a part in Jose Mourinho’s downfall in west London, admitting he wants to ‘work again’ with the Portuguese boss.

The Belgian international admits he was ‘out of shape’ ahead of Mourinho’s last season at Chelsea and that it was his worst season of his 12-years as a senior player.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has retained the sprint leader’s blue jersey after the penultimate stage of the Tour of Turkey.

Bennett was fourth on today’s 136-kilometre stage from Selcuk to Manisa.

Nicolas Roche is tenth overall ahead of tomorrow’s final stage into Istanbul.

GOLF

England’s Eddie Pepperell has a three shot lead after three rounds of the British Masters.

He’s nine-under-par after shooting 71 at Walton Heath today.

Defending champion Paul Dunne is one-over after a third round 74.

Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry are both two-over into the final day.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Ireland’s Tanya Watson is through to tonight’s final of the women’s 10-metres platform diving at the Youth Olympics.

Watson was sixth overall in the preliminary round and she’ll be back to dive four more times later.

Carrick-On-Suir’s Miriam Daly has her heat in the 400-metres hurdles this evening.

While gymnast Emma Slevin is in the final of the women’s vault and uneven bars.

RACING

Frankie Dettori has enjoyed another big race triumph this time on Dubai Future champions day at Newmarket on Too Darn Hot in the Darley Dewhurst stakes.

The 2 year old is owned by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and made it 4 wins out of 4 in emphatic style ahead of Advertise when sent off even money favourite in the Group 1 contest.

Dettori was winning this race for the first time.

Willie Mullins sadddled the first 2 home in the £500,000 Dubai Cesarewitch Handicap. Low Sun beat stable companion Uradel in a hard fought tussle in the 2 mile 2 furlong contest with the 10/1 chance coming home 2 3/4 lengths ahead.

It was a first victory in the race for Mullins who is more used to winning races at jumps racing head quarters Cheltenham

Johnny Murtagh and Niall McCullagh were given reason to celebrate on wet afternoon at Limerick Racecourse as the pair teamed up to land the opening Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden with Winiata, who battled bravely to take the spoils.

The Society Rock filly, who is owned by Murtagh’s wife Orla, built on a promising debut at Dundalk two weeks ago to run down the long-time leader That’s Not Me inside the final furlong.

Group 1-winning trainer Patrick Prendergast enjoyed a season to remember with his star two-year-old Skitter Scatter but the Kildare handler saw another potentially smart juvenile open his account at Limerick in the shape of Could Be King.

The mount of Ronan Whelan had previously shaped well in good quality races prior to disappointing last time at the Curragh, but the Richard Barnes-owned son of Bated Breath dug in gamely from the front to get off the mark at the fourth time of asking in the testing Limerick conditions.

Toor General and Mandarin Monarch flashed past the post in the Easter Festival 2019 Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse today and, after a photo finish was called, not even a pixel could seperate the two beasts, and they shared the contest.

Toor General, ridden by Davy Russell, was representing Tony Martin while Mandarin Monarch hailed from Andrew McNamara’s stable and was ridden by Dillon Maxwell.