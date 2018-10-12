SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has hinted that the Republic of Ireland could start with a 3-5-2 formation for tomorrow night’s Nations League meeting with Denmark at the Aviva.

With captain Seamus Coleman missing through injury, Wolves’ in-form full-back Matt Doherty could be handed a first senior start.





While O’Neill is holding off on revealing his full team selection, he confirmed that Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick will start in midfield.

The manager feels the change in system trialed in the recent friendly with Poland is one worth sticking with

French authorities have opened an investigation into P-S-G’s recent 6-1 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade.

L’Équipe report that a few days prior to the Group C encounter, a Red Star director allegedly bet several million euro on a 5-goal defeat for his side.

Red Star are Liverpool’s next opponents in that Champions League group.

OLYMPIC GAMES

Stockholm’s candidature for the 2026 Winter Olympics has been thrown into doubt.

A reshuffle of the Stockholm City Council has been partially based on an agreement that the city will not press ahead with a bid to host the games.

Neither the local Green Party nor the centre-right Alliance parties are keen to have Stockholm host the games for the first time since 1912.

Should they pull out, it would leave a straight choice between Calgary and Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo at June’s IOC vote in Lausanne.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Having broken her own Irish record last night, Mona McSharry will targetting a medal in the 50-metre freestyle final at the Youth Olympics later.

The Sligo woman was second fastest in the semi-finals in clocking 25-point-4-2 seconds.

Niamh Coyne has missed out on qualification for the semi finals of the 200-metre breaststroke.

She placed sixth in her heat, and 18th overall.

Later Emma Slevin competes in the final of the women’s all round gymnastics.

While Miranda Tcheutchoua from Lusk is Ireland’s representative in the women’s hammer.

RACING

Iridessa ran out a shock 14-1 winner of the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket under Wayne Lordan for trainer Joseph O’Brien who will be chasing back-to-back Melbourne Cups next month with Latrobe.

Having raced in midfield, the daughter of Ruler Of The World made smooth progress and battled well to see off the challenge of runner-up Hermosa, trained by Joseph’s father Aidan O’Brien, and Pretty Pollyanna to win by a length and a half. The winner was cut to a top price of 20-1 with Sky Bet for next season’s 1,000 Guineas.

Earlier on the Newmarket card, Aidan and Donnacha O’Brien teamed up to win the Group 3 Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes with 3-1 favourite Sergei Prokoviev.

Balrath-based Gavin Cromwell is enjoying a terrific time of things of late, especially with Princess Yaiza winning at Longchamp last Saturday, and he continued his hot streak at Downpatrick on Friday thanks to the victory of A Place Apart who landed the Molson Coors Maiden Hurdle. The 9-2 shot dug deep in the closing stages under Ardcath rider Ger Fox to beat the Noel Meade-trained Free Ranger by three-quarter-of-a-length.

There was better luck for Meade in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle as his He’s No Molly scored by 23 lengths under Jonathan Moore at odds of 2-1.

Stamullen trainer Tom McCourt then got in on the act in the Portman Dentalcare Handicap Hurdle as 8-1 shot Muroor landed the spoils under Conor Maxwell.

Having gone 28 races without winning, Caerleon Kate made it 29th time lucky at Downpatrick today for Crossgar trainer Colin McBratney when landing the MB McGrady & Co Accountants Handicap Hurdle at odds of 12-1.

Denis O’Regan was at his brilliant best on Caerleon Kate, hitting the front in the final 50 yards on the way to beating favourite Holy Motivation by half-a-length.

GREYHOUNDS

The Irish Greyhound Board has announced an upgrade to its Race Management System (RMS) worth €180,000.

The RMS system is used to build races and to pay owners and trainers in Tralee, as well as the 16 other greyhound tracks on the island of Ireland and at the IGB’s head office in Limerick.

The announcement is in line with the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-22, which is committed to maximising the use of information and communication technology and providing improved digital facilities, in line with customer expectations.

Made To Engage, based in Belfast, Dublin and London, has won the tender for the first phase of developing the new system.