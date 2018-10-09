RUGBY

Munster have registered another scrum-half to their Champions Cup squad amid an injury crisis.

Neil Cronin has been added to the 41-man squad at the expense of out-half Bill Johnston.





Alby Mathewson’s knee injury will continue to be assessed this week, while Conor Murray remains out indefinitely with a neck injury.

That left only Duncan Williams as cover for the number 9 jersey ahead of Saturday’s trip to Exeter.

Ulster have received a five-pronged boost ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup meeting with Leicester.

Marty Moore, Jordi Murphy, Will Addison, Craig Gilroy and Michael Lowry have all resumed training, and could be in contention for the opening Pool 4 game at Kingspan Stadium.

All five will be monitored as the week progresses.

Prop Eric O’Sullivan suffered a concussion in Friday night’s loss to Connacht and is following the return-to-playh protocols.

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has refuted claims that Premier League player of the month Matt Doherty’s “face doesn’t fit” in the international set-up.

The Wolves full-back has been limited to three caps, despite being in the squad since the spring of 2016.

Speaking last month, Doherty said his lack of game time in a green jersey was because he felt perhaps his face didn’t fit under O’Neill.

With Seamus Coleman missing for the Nations League games with Denmark and Wales, Doherty may be afforded a first international start.

And O’Neill says the prior involvement of Coleman is one of the factors behind curtailing Doherty’s game time http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Moneill.mp3

O’Neill trimmed his squad for those games today, with Greg Cunningham, Alan Judge, Richie Towell, Daryl Horgan, Graham Burke and Ronan Curtis all missing out.

James McClean says no-one in the Republic of Ireland squad has an issue with Harry Arter.

The on-loan Cardiff midfielder is back with the squad for the Nations League games with Denmark and Wales having opted out of last month’s games with Wales and Poland.

McClean was among those to speak out on social media about Arter’s decision which came in the wake of an argument with Roy Keane.

But McClean said today that’s all behind them http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/McClean.mp3

The Republic of Ireland women’s side are missing a host of experienced names for this evening’s friendly in Poland.

Both Harriet Scott and Leanne Kiernan were late withdrawals yesterday through injury.

Kick off in Ostroda is at 5 o’clock, Irish time.

GAELIC GAMES

Stephen Glennon has stepped down as Galway Ladies Football manager after two years in charge.

He’s leaving a year early, citing work, family and college commitments.

During his two-year spell in charge, Glennon led the Tribeswomen to back-to-back Connacht titles.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Irish swimmers Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne are through to the semi finals of the women’s 100-metre breaststroke.

McSharry won her heat, and Coyne was second in hers, meaning they respectively qualified with the second and fourth fastest times overall.

They’ll return for the semi finals before 11pm Irish time.

Robbie Powell was 8th in his heat of the men’s 50-metre freestyle.

Clarehall’s Nhat Nguyen (PR: Nat Wen) has qualified for the badminton singles quarter finals with a perfect record.

His 21-4, 21-11 victory over Uriel Canjura (PR: Can-hoora) Artiga saw him finish top of Group C with three wins from three matches.

Nguyen – who’s seeded third in Buenos Aires – will face fifth seed Shifeng Li of China in the last-8.

RACING

Brian Cawley enjoyed a day to remember at Galway, sending out Whatsafellatodo to win the GalwayPubs.com Rated Novice Hurdle at his local track.

A recent winner at Listowel, Whatsafellatodo recorded his second successive victory under young Liam Gilligan, who fought off the attention of Mark Walsh aboard Paris Texas in the finish.

Willie Mullins’ Sancta Simona made a successful debut over flights this afternoon at Galway in the opening Mervue Maiden Hurdle.

Owned by JP McManus, the mare put behind her a disappointing run at Listowel, and ran out a cosy winner under Barry Geraghty.

Voix Du Reve could be a horse worth keeping a close eye on over fences judging by his superb front-running display in the Galwayraces.com beginners chase this afternoon for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

In the colours of Andrea and Graham Wylie, Voix Du Reve jumped like a buck out in front, and won nicely in the end, to give Mullins a double on the day at Ballybrit after the earlier success of Sancta Simona.

A Dewhurst Stakes that already looked the hottest ticket in town received a further sprinkling of stardust when Middle Park winner Ten Sovereigns was revealed as a potential gatecrasher.

Saturday’s Darley-supported Group 1 at Newmarket has long looked a potential barnstormer of a juvenile joust, with Too Darn Hot, Sangarius and Advertise having had the race on their agenda for some time, but the addition of Ten Sovereigns would send anticipation sky high. Trainer Aidan O’Brien, who has no fewer than eight of the remaining dozen colts left in the Dewhurst after the five-day forfeits, expects to decide about Ten Sovereigns’ participation within a couple of days.

O’Brien said: “Although we stated after his Middle Park win that Ten Sovereigns was probably finished for the season, he came out of the race very well and it’s quite possible he will go to the Dewhurst. We’re thinking about it, and a decision will be made probably on Wednesday.”

O’Brien has sent out six winners of the Dewhurst, including the last three, with US Navy Flag completing the Middle Park-Dewhurst double last year.

US Navy Flag – who Ryan Moore rides in the Everest at Randwick on Saturday – was having his tenth run when successfully stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time at Newmarket last October, and Ten Sovereigns would also be having his first start over the trip should he head to the Rowley Mile for what would be his fourth run.

Such is Ballydoyle’s weaponry that Ten Sovereigns was not the yard’s shortest-priced Dewhurst contender, with National Stakes runner-up Anthony Van Dyck a general 5-1 shot, with Ten Sovereigns around the 7-1 mark.