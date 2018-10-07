Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irish mixed martial arts star lost to the Russian fighter in their World Lightweight title bout at UFC 229 which descended into chaos.

McGregor has announced on Twitter this morning – “Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch.”





Nurmagomedov delivered a career-best performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He was comfortably ahead on all the scorecards when he locked a rear-naked choke on McGregor who submitted three minutes and four seconds into the penultimate round.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov were involved separately in a post-fight meleé.

UFC president Dana White revealed after three men were arrested after an attack on McGregor who refused to press charges.

SOCCER

Liverpool and Manchester City are scoreless in their Premier League meeting.

Chelsea are up to second place for the time being.

The Blues continued their unbeaten start to their league campaign with a 3-nil win at Southampton.

Eden Hazard, Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata scored the goals at St Mary’s.

Arsenal won the day’s opening Premier League game in some style.

They thrashed Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage.

Sheffield Wednesday are up into the Championship play-off places.

They climbed to sixth with a 2-1 win at Bristol City.

Wednesday are six points behind leaders – and rivals – Sheffield United.

In the Scottish Premiership – Celtic are up to third place after a 6-nil win away to St Johnstone.

James Forrest scored four goals in the first-half while Odsonne Edouard got one.

The Saints had a man sent off after the break and it was Callum McGregor who hit the sixth in the 84th minute.

League leaders Hearts were also reduced to ten men in their game.

They were beaten 3-1 at Ibrox by Rangers who move up to sixth position.

GOLF

English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood have narrowly missed out on victory at the Links Championship golf.

They finished up a shot behind winner Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark – on 14-under-par.

Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher ended up back on 8-under.

It’s one week on from the Ryder Cup, with Europe having won the trophy in Paris against the US.

There were great scenes of celebration but just what is the appeal of the event and his relevant is it in the grand scheme of things.

AIG Junior Cup

Final

Fortwilliam 1 Portumna 4

Gary Brown lost to Sam Murphy 6&4; Conor Bradley lost to Gerard Lynch 4&2; Declan Hughes lost to Damien Burke 4&2; Gary Currie halved with Michael Flanagan; Eamonn O’Kane halved with Eamonn Dervan

AIG Senior Cup

Final

Royal Portrush 1 Portmarnock 4

Paul Cutler lost to Geoff Lenehan 19th; Andrew Morris lost to Stephen Walsh 4&2; Matthew McAlpin halved with James Fox; Richard McCrudden lost to Conor Purcell 5&4; Mark McMurray halved with Darragh Coghlan

RACING

Frankie Dettori’s registered back-to-back wins on Enable in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The John Godsen trained horse was the favourite for Europe’s richest race – and held off the challenge of Sea Of Class at Longchamp.

Joe Murphy endured a terrible time earlier this summer when he had to shut down his stable because of a sickness that made its way through the Fethard-based yard, but the string are back rocking again, Insignia Of Rank being the latest winner for the trainer at Tipperary today.

Insignia Of Rank got in as a first reserve in the €25,000 Tote.com Handicap and came through the heavy ground to win well under talented claimer Andy Slattery.

On an afternoon billed as Super Sunday at Tipperary, Le Richebourg produced a performance worthy of the billing, running away with the Grade 3 Like A Butterfly Novice Chase for Joseph O’Brien and Barry Geraghty.

Owned by JP McManus, Le Richebourg jumped like a buck and looks destined for bigger and better things after his easy win.

Galway Hurdle fourth Bedrock ran away with the Grade 3 Horse and Jockey Hotel Hurdle at Tipperary today for Scottish trainer Iain Jardine.

Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, Bedrock won easily and was returned a 12-1 chance.

EQUESTRIAN

The Devenish & Underwriting Exchange Irish Show Jumping team earned an impressive third place finish at the F-E-I Nations Cup World Final today in Barcelona.

Belgium were crowned champions eventually on a day when the lead changed hands several times.

Runners-up France and third-placed Ireland could only be separated by time.

ATHLETICS

British long-distance runner Mo Farah has won the men’s title at the Chicago Marathon.

The four-time Olympic track gold medallist set a new European record with a time of just over 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Farah came third in April’s London Marathon.