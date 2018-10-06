SOCCER

Spurs are into the top three after beating Cardiff, 1 – 0 thanks to an early Eric Dier goal

Huddersfield’s search for their first three points continues but they did come back to claim a share of the points against Burnley it finished 1- 1 .





Leicester lost 2 – 1 to Everton at the King power thanks to a stunning Sigurdsson goal

Watford had a man sent off and went down 4 – 0 to Bournemouth

And

Crystal Palace lost 1 – 0 to Wolves at Selhurst Park

There’s one game tonight in SSE Airtricity Premier Division, with bottom side Bray Wanderers away to Sligo Rovers from 7.45.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have successfully weighed in ahead of tonight’s U-F-C world lightweight title fight.

The pair will headline U-F-C 2-2-9 in Las Vegas – in what will be McGregor’s first time in an Octagon in two-years.

RACING

The opening Golf Memberships 2019 From 500 3-Y-O Hurdle at Gowran Park couldn’t have started any worse for Gordon Elliott when Rachael Blackmore was dumped out the side door at the first from the keen Elysian Plains, but the stable’s Chief Justice ensured the team had something to smile about in the finish, going on to win easily under Davy Russell.

Chief Justice started the 4-6 favourite and was winning for the third time over flights. He’s owned by Cheveley Park Stud.

Anthony Black’s Teqany was made work hard for glory in the Thomastown Handicap Hurdle at Gowran Park this afternoon.

Teqany, ridden by Danny Mullins, held off the late surge from Reaver and won by just a nose for the Wexford trainer.

Jessica Harrington has enjoyed an amazing year and landed another big pot this afternoon with Woodland Opera, a ten-length winner of the feature PWC Champion Chase at Gowran Park.

Woodland Opera bounced out and made all and was very professional under Robbie Power.