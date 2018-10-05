RUGBY

Joey Carbery has been named to face his former club Leinster in tomorrow’s inter-pro derby at the Aviva Stadium.

He’s at number 10 in a strong Munster side for tomorrow’s Pro 14 clash.





Johann van Graan makes three changes to his side, with Jean Kleyn coming into the second row.

Darren Sweetnam replaces Alex Wooton on the wing, while Sammy Arnold starts at centre for Rory Scannell.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen makes a full 12 changes to the side that beat Connacht last week, with Jonathan Sexton rested.

Ross Byrne starts at out-half, with James Lowe, Rob Kearney and Rhys Ruddock the only players retained from last Saturday.

Sean O’Brien continues his comeback by starting at number 8 tomorrow.

Connacht are looking to end a 58-year winless streak in Belfast tonight.

Ulster are the hosts, with kick-off at Kingspan Ravenhill at 7.35.

SOCCER

Juventus head coach Max Allegri has defended the club’s stance on the rape allegation facing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last night the club called Ronaldo a “great champion”, and that their opinion of him had not been altered by an allegation he raped a woman at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Ronaldo’s sponsors Nike and E-A Sports say they are monitoring the situation, calling the allegation “disturbing”.

But Allegri says Ronaldo is a “great professional” and is ready to face Udinese tomorrow in Serie A.

The champagne is ready to be popped at Oriel Park tonight.

Dundalk will be officially confirmed as SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions if they pick up a point at home to St. Pat’s.

Second placed Cork are in Tallaght to face Shamrock Rovers with perhaps one eye on Monday’s FAI Cup semi final replay with Bohemians.

Bohs themselves welcome Waterford to Dalymount.

While Derry go to Limerick.

The First Division playoffs get underway tonight, with United Park hosting the first leg clash of Drogheda and Shelbourne.

The F-A-I have rejected the appeals of two former Athlone players in relation to match-fixing.

Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan have been banned for 12 months for breaking three association rules.

The incidents arose in Athlone’s First Division game with Longford in April of last year.

Both players left the club at the end of last season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita suffered a back spasm in Wednesday’s Champions League defeat away to Napoli.

The midfielder was substituted after just 19-minutes in Naples and taken to hospital.

But Klopp says the issue is not serious, and Keita could play in Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City at Anfield.

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has signed a new 5-year contract with Brighton.

Both he and defensive partner Lewis Dunk have committed their long-term futures to the Premier League club.

Brighton go in search of only their second Premier League win of the season this evening.

In-form West Ham are the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last 3 top flight games.

Kick off at the Am-Ex is at 8.

DARTS

It’s semi-finals night at the World Grand Prix at CityWest.

First up, Mensur Suljovic takes on Peter “Snakebite” Wright.

That’s followed by the clash of defending champion Daryl Gurney and Michael van Gerwen.

The first to 4-sets in each match will move through to tomorrow’s final.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is best of the Irish at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He shot a 72 around Carnoustie today to leave him 3-under par at the halfway stage.

Paul McGinley is 2-under following a round of 73

Lucas Bjerregaard and Andrea Pavan are the joint leaders on 9-under following rounds of 65 and 63 respectively at Kingsbarns.

Robin Dawson ends the day on level par,

Michael Hoey is 2-over following a 72 at Kingsbarns,

Shane Lowry is 3-over,

Graeme McDowell is 5-over,

And Paul Dunne 7-over after shooting a 73 at Carnoustie.

Final Results

Munster Student Amateur Open Championship 3/5 October

Final Results MENS PAR 71

CSS R1=73 CSS R2=74 CSS R3=73

215 H Gillivan (Westport), 70, 75, 70

219 D Brady (Co. Sligo), 72, 74, 73

220 P Johnson (USA), 73, 69, 78; M Grehan (Tullamore), 72, 73, 75; J McVicker (Knock), 72, 72, 76

222 A Hickey (Ballyhaunis), 72, 79, 71

224 C Ryan (Dun Laoghaire), 76, 73, 75; J Knipe (Royal Portrush), 74, 74, 76

227 D Flynn (Carton house), 75, 80, 72; G Carr (Mullingar), 74, 75, 78

228 C Vaughan (Limerick), 73, 75, 80

229 D McAleenon (Edenmore), 77, 77, 75

230 C Roche (Mallow), 78, 79, 73; S Campbell (Ballyclare), 76, 79, 75; J McCarthy (Stackstown), 75, 76, 79

233 C O’Carroll (Charleville), 78, 77, 78; T Coakley (Bantry Bay), 72, 78, 83

234 A Riordan (Blarney), 80, 78, 76; M Kilpatrick (England), 75, 79, 80

237 C Moloney (Fota Island), 78, 78, 81; C Spicer (Dromoland), 78, 76, 83

238 J Hayden (Royal Dublin), 81, 77, 80; R Steedman (Courtown), 78, 78, 82

243 T Evans (Rockmount), 77, 83, 83

244 L Flynn (Dun Laoghaire), 81, 82, 81

245 C O’Connell (Charleville), 80, 82, 83; C Byrne (Woodbrook ), 80, 81, 84

NR C Guiller (Cairndhu), 80, 85

RTD L O’Connor (Edmondstown), 87, 74; D Hourihan (Douglas), 87, 75

MC C Tully (Hermitage), 87, 80; S Herring (Killeen), 91, 78; C Hastings (Castlebar), 90, 79; D Devlin (Fota Island), 89, 84; B O’Callaghan (Lee Valley), 84, 96; C O’Mara (Elm Park), 91, 90

NR C Madagan (Kanturk)

RTD C Taylor (Kanturk); M HEALY (Kinsale); J Murphy (Fota Island)

WOMEN PAR 72

225 N Ward (Lurgan), 77, 71, 77

246 A Ni Thuama (Douglas), 84, 82, 80

RTD C Coughlan (Douglas)

TEAMS

431 Maynooth University (A), 142, 148, 141

438 Ulster University Team A, 145, 141, 152

444 Maynooth University (B), 147, 152, 145

454 Ulster University Team B, 152, 150, 152

456 CIT A, 150, 155, 151

467 UCD, 155, 153, 159

476 UCC, 162, 151, 163

RTD Maynooth University Club (A), 161, 149

NR Ulster University Team C, 157, 168

RTD Trinity College, 168, 162; Colaiste Stiofain Naofa, 164, 178

RACING

Willie Mullins had won today’s feature race at Gowran Park – the Listed Pat Walsh Memorial Irish EBF Mares Hurdle – for the last three years on the trot and Good Thyne Tara made that four wins on the spin for Ireland’s champion trainer with a very impressive performance under Paul Townend. The 4-7 favourite, who was sixth to Sharjah in the Galway Hurdle, made all the running and never looked in danger at any stage on the way to a four-and-a-half-length win over Make My Heart Fly. Townend went on to complete a double in the Bring My Bike Handicap Hurdle on 7-2 favourite Padraic O Conaire.