RUGBY

Munster have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Aviva to take on Leinster in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Tyler Bleyendaal is approaching full fitness having been out since February with a neck injury.





Head coach Johann Van Graan was asked today about the progress of Conor Murray’s own neck injury http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JVG.mp3

SOCCER

Jose Mourinho has continued his public war-of-words with his own players.

The Manchester United manager told a press conference today, that some players care more than others.

United play host to Valencia in the Champions League tomorrow night off the back of a 3-1 Premier League defeat away to West Ham at the weekend.

Alexis Sanchez was dropped from the squad for that game, amid reports of a dressing-down for the Chilean forward in training last week.

Mourinho says despite rumours of fallouts with some of his players he knows they are still trying their best to win matches http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JM.mp3

Mourinho also confirmed that Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young will all miss tomorrow night’s game at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied an allegation of rape made against him.

In an article with Der Spiegel, the Juventus forward is accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The same piece says Ronaldo paid Ms. Mayorga 375-thousand dollars to keep the alleged attack a secret.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo claims the accusations are an attempt on Ms. Mayorga’s behalf to make herself famous.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA Museum at Croke Park made its own history when it smashed the Official Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Hurling Lesson’.

1,772 children and their mentors from clubs across Ireland took part in a half hour training session on the hallowed pitch of Croke Park to ensure the record was achieved as part of the GAA Museum’s 20th birthday celebrations. The hurling drills were called out to the children by the GAA’s Hurling Development Officer, Martin Fogarty and proceedings took place under the eagle eye of Guinness World Record adjudicator Paulina Sapinska who travelled from London to adjudicate the event.

The 40 clubs who participated had to meet strict rules laid out by Guinness World Records. This included providing coaching certs for all mentors, taking part in the lesson non-stop for 30 minutes, accurately sticking to an approved lesson plan and having an independent steward observing every 50 participants.

BOXING

Billy Joe Saunders says he’s been cleared to fight, despite an adverse finding to a recent doping test.

Traces of the banned stimulant oxilofrine were found in a test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

But the product in question is not banned “in competition”, which – in boxing – is deemed to be on the day of the fight.

As such, Saunders will be free to defend his WBO middleweight title against Demetrius Andrade on October 20th.

Saunders’ team say the finding was found in a common nasal spray.

RACING

JP McManus’s green and gold colours were carried to victory aboard Edward O’Grady’s Light Of My Life in the Peggy Guerin Memorial Mares Maiden Hurdle at Roscommon this afternoon.

It was a pretty straightforward success for the 6-1 chance who did it nicely under Mark Walsh.

Dublin trainer Paul Stafford was as surprised as anyone to see his Stander take the opening Boyle Maiden Hurdle at Roscommon this afternoon.

Stander had showed little in two starts for the stable but took a huge step forward under Adam Short today to win at odds of 66-1.