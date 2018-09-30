Europe have won golf’s Ryder Cup against the USA.

With 1 match left on course, they lead by 16 and a half points to 10 and a half in Paris and will reclaim the trophy.

Leading by 10 points to 6 overnight, the Europeans reached the magical points total of 14 and a half when Phil Mickelson found the water and conceded to Francesco Molinari.





Earlier, Jon Rahm had beaten Tiger Woods 2 and 1, Ian Poulter had defeated Dustin Johnson 2 up and Thorbjorn Olesen was a 5 and 4 winner over Jordan Spieth.

It’s Europe’s sixth successive win over the Americans on home soil.

Irish Junior Foursomes Results

Final

Mitchelstown lost to Warrenpoint 3 holes (Mitchelstown names first)

Sean Leonard (2) & Tristan Nolan (12) lost to Bailey Wilson (5) & Jack Murtagh (8) 4 holes; Tommy Maher (12) & Adam Luddy (6) beat Rian Carvill (2) & Dylan Medlicott (9) 1 hole

Semi-Finals

Mitchelstown beat Co Sligo 4 holes (Mitchelstown names first)

Sean Leonard (2) & Tristan Nolan (12) beat Aoghdan Brady (6) & Daniel Ford (2) 1 hole; Tommy Maher (12) & Adam Luddy (6) beat Tom Flanagan (2) & Niall McDermott (4) 3 holes

Waterford lost to Warrenpoint at the 19th (Waterford names first)

Rory Lehan (10) & Ed Fitzpatrick (12) lost to Bailey Wilson (5) & Jack Murtagh (7) 1 hole; Alex Byrne (9) & Jack Keane (7) beat Rian Carvill (2) & Dylan Medlicott (9) 1 hole

SOCCER

In the Premier League, it’s ended Cardiff City 1 Burnley 2.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson put the Clarets in front, before Josh Murphy equalised for the home team.

But Sam Vokes struck 19 minutes from time to hand Burnley all 3 points.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers lost 1-0 to Livingston.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton has won a dramatic – and controversial – Russian F1 Grand Prix.

The championship leader crossed the line ahead of Valtteri Bottas – after his Mercedes team-mate was ordered to let him past in Sochi.

Hamilton’s title rival Sebastian Vettel was third.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made up 12 places in the first 8 laps.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore couldn’t have started this afternoon’s Naas card any better as the pair combined to land a treble in the first three races.

Magna Grecia ran out an impressive winner on his debut in the opening maiden before Hermosa quickened up nicely from the front to win the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes. The Galway festival winner could now step up to Group 1 company for the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on her next start.

The Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes saw Cypress Creek, a full brother to the stable’s Irish Derby winner Capri, get the better of Jim Bolger’s Twilight Payment and Dermot Weld’s Falcon Eight, with stamina appearing to be the strong suit of the Ballydoyle colt.

Irish racing previews and news bulletins are brought to you by Horse Racing Ireland and the Racing Post