Europe will take a 10 points to 6 lead into Sunday’s Singles at the Ryder Cup in Paris as they attempt to regain the trophy they lost to the USA 2 years ago.

Thomas Bjorn’s side won 5 of the 8 points on offer today, dominating the morning fourballs by winning 3 of the matches, before splitting the foursomes.





In the afternoon foursomes:

Europeans Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson beat Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka 2 and 1,

Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren lost 3 and 2 to Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson,

However, Europeans Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari were 5 and 4 winners over Tiger Woods and Bryson De Chambeau, before Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth gave America a glimmer of hope with a 4 and 3 win over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

14 and a half points is the magical number for Europe to secure victory.

The 12 singles matches begin just after 11am Irish time tomorrow.

SOCCER

Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League table for a short time at least.

They beat Brighton 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium, with Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero on the mark.

Leaders Liverpool will bid for seven wins from seven against Chelsea.

The sides have just kicked off at Stamford Bridge.

Harry Kane scored twice, once from the spot, to give Spurs a 2-0 win away to Huddersfield.

It ended Arsenal 2 Watford 0 – an own goal by Craig Cathcart and a Mesut Ozil goal helped the Gunners to all 3 points.

Everton beat Fulham 3-0 – Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice for the Toffees

It finished Newcastle 0 Leicester 2

And Wolves 2 Southampton 0.

Earlier Manchester United’s woes continued with a 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic beat Aberdeen 1-0 at Parkhead.

Scott Sinclair was on target for the Bhoys.

Franny Kiernan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-10.mp3

Leaders Hearts won 2-1 against St Johnstone.

RACING

Trainer Aidan O’Brien and his son Donnacha had a great day at Newmarket.

They won both Group 1 races, with 13 to 8 on favourite ‘Ten Sovereigns’ in the Middle Park Stakes and 6 to 1 chance ‘Fairyland’ in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Monasterevin trainer Kieran Cotter only had five or six horses in his yard all season so for him to send out the first and second home in the Club Active Gymn Handicap at Navan was some achievement.

Polly Douglas came with a wet sail down the centre of the track under Dylan Hogan to beat stablemate Dash D’Or by half-a-length. Polly Douglas was returned the 4-1 favourite, while Dash D’Or was set off at odds of 14-1.

It was a great Saturday for Kildare trainers at Navan as Johnny Murtagh won the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden with Archaeology and Willie McCreery was successful with Nikeandnemesis in the Follow Navan On Twitter Nursery.