GOLF

Europe will take a two-point lead into day two of the Ryder Cup.

They’ve won all four of this afternoon’s foursomes to move 5-3 ahead against the U-S-A.





Henrik Stenon and Justin Rose enjoyed a 3-and-2 victory over Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren eased to a 5-and-4 success against Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau with Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwoord winning by the same scoreline against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4-and-2.

European captain Thomas Bjorn is expecting a backlash from the American team tomorrow morning http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TB.mp3

Fred Daly Trophy Semi-Finals

Tramore Golf Club

Saturday 29 September

(Matches at 8-minute intervals)

Lisburn v Dungarvan (Lisburn names first)

0800 Aaron Marshall v Daniel Raher; Joshua Robinson v Jake O’Riordan; Josh Black v Michael Troy; Kyle Patton v Barry Morrissey Jnr; Jack Shellard v Ethan Raher

Greystones v Galway (Greystones names first)

0840 Niall Gaffney v Luke O’Neill; Ben Hynes v Liam Nolan; Rory Reid v Gavan Keogh; Christopher Lawless v Sean Nohilly; Robbie O’Brien v Harry Colbert

Final provisionally scheduled for 1330.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo are set to appoint James Horan as their next senior football manager.

Mike Solan, who had also been in contention to succeed Stephen Rochford, has now withdeawn his name from the process.

Mayo County Board say they’ll now meet with Horan to discuss his management team and plans for the 2019 season.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has again insisted that his relationship with Paul Pogba is good.

The pair appeared to share a frosty exchange in training this week.

Mourinho had already told the midfielder he won’t be captain again.

The United boss says Pogba gets the same treatment as everyone else http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pogba-1.mp3

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has received a fitness boost ahead of next month’s Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that midfielder Robbie Brady is close to returning to first team contention.

The Dubliner played for the Clarets’ under-23s on Monday and he’s set to line out for them against Crewe on Monday as he steps up his recovery from knee and hamstring injuries.

Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a new four-year contract with the Scottish champions.

The 27-year-old has played more than 300 games for the first team after coming through their youth academy.

Republic of Ireland women’s boss Colin Bell has named an 18 player squad for a friendly against Poland in Ostroda on Tuesday October 9th.

Shelbourne striker Emily Whelan has been called up for the first time with Sophie Perry and Ruesha Littlejohn returning from injury.

Cork City’s Zara Foley also receives a call-up after impressing in the recent Women’s Under 17 friendly matches against the Czech Republic whilst Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney keeps her place in the squad.

But Tyler Toland has been ruled out of the friendly with an injury sustained in the final game of the World Cup qualifying campaign against Northern Ireland.

RACING

Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy claimed his 100th winner in the Flat Jockeys Championship cross channel when Beshaayir won the opener at Newmarket.

Just Wonderful emulated her mother Wading when landing the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket to set up a possible tilt at the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile back at Newmarket next month.

The daughter of Dansili was giving Aidan O’Brien his third win in the traditional pointer to the 1,000 Guineas and was cut to 12-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for the 2019 Classic after overcoming Dandhu and favourite Main Edition.

Mark Johnston, trainer of the latter, has never won the Rockfel but looked set to break his maiden when the 15-8 favourite kicked for home at the bushes but had no answer to the late thrust of the winner. Just Wonderful could only finish seventh to Skitter Scatter when previously seen in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh but you would not have known it judging by the way she bounded up the hill under Ryan Moore to score a length and three-quarters from Dandhu.

Eight And Bob, trained by the champion Willie Mullins, was all the rage for the Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle at Downpatrick on Friday but Authorative caused a 33-1 shock for Castleblayney trainer Anthony McCann. Shane O’Callaghan was very positive on the outsider and galloped into a clear lead coming down to the last. Eight And Bob flew home but Authorative had enough in hand to hold on by a length and a quarter.

Michael Hallinan, whose stable is based in Rathglass outside Enniscrone, was celebrating at Downpatrick after Doolough Lad stormed home to land the Frank Fitzsimons Memorial Handicap Chase at odds of 20-1.

The nine-year-old looked booked for second after the final fence but Brien Kane got a superb late run out of Doolough Lad and went on to beat Wee Tiger by two and a half lengths with Peacocks Street a nose further back in third.

Aidan O’Brien will be bidding for an unprecedented 18th win in Sunday’s Group 2 Beresford Stakes – an eighth in succession – in which he saddles Japan, Mount Everest and Sovereign.

A field of seven will go to post for the mile event, including Michael O’Callaghan’s course-and-distance winner Power Of Now, Jim Bolger’s Guaranteed, Adrian Keatley’s Mackqeez, as well as debut winner Pythion, who represents Ger Lyons.

The race has been won by supremely talented colts Sea The Stars and St Nicholas Abbey along with recent winners Capri (2016) and Saxon Warrior (2017).

TENNIS

Andy Murray’s out of the Shenzhen Open tennis.

The former world number one has lost 6-4, 6-4 to Spain’s Fernando Verdasco in their quarter-final in China.

FORMULA ONE

Formula One team Haas have confirmed their driver line-up for next season.

They’re retaining Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.