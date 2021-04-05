RACING

There has been a 150/1 winner of the Boylesports Irish Grand National.

Freewheelin Dylan, a winner at Listowel 4 years ago, took the honours ahead of Jack Kennedy’s mount Run Wild Fred at Fairyhouse.

Bryan Cooper’s was on board Latest Exhibition, who was fourth.

Earlier, the Devenish Chase was won by the favourite Easy Game for Brian Hayes and Willie Mullins.

Willie Mullins also enjoyed success in the Underwriting Exchange Hurdle with Stormy Ireland.

Brothers Michael and Paddy Kennedy combined to win the first race of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival when Salt Wind took the Boomerang.ie Maiden Hurdle in convincing fashion at the County Meath venue on Saturday. Owned by Karen O’Driscoll, the 9/4 favourite had loads in hand as he scored by four and a half lengths from the Noel Meade-trained Part Time Farmer.

Kevin Brouder notched up another notable success when winning the Grade 3 Baroneracing.com Chase on the John Ryan-trained Waitnsee. The 7/2 chance was much too strong for the Henry de Bromhead-trained Spyglass Hill and John McConnell’s Go Another One, the 13/8 favourite, winning by four and a half lengths. It was a third Grade 3 winner for the Listowel jockey.

SOCCER

The first of two Premier League games this evening gets underway inside the next hour.

Eighth-placed Everton can move level on points with both Liverpool and Tottenham if they beat Crystal Palace.

There’s a 6 o’clock kick-off at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is urging his players to work as a team when West Ham travel to Molineux in the Premier League tonight.

A number of loanees, including Willian Jose and Vitinha, are hoping to secure long term futures at the club.

Nuno says this doesn’t mean they should be selfish https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17mon.mp3

Kick off is at 8.15, with Declan Rice ruled out for the visitors due to a knee injury.

***

Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City are in EFL Championship action against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The home side lead by a goal to nil after half an hour.

Wednesday find themselves bottom of the league standings.

That’s after Wycombe Wanderers beat Rotherham United 3-nil earlier to lift themselves off the bottom.

Second-placed Watford were held to a 1-all draw with Middlesborough at lunchtime.

SNOOKER

Limerick’s Leo Fernandez is level at three frames apiece with Fraser Patrick in their World Snooker Championship first round qualifier.

The first to six frames will progress.

Seven-time World Champion Stephen Hendry takes on Jimmy White from half seven.

DARTS

James Wade is set to take part in this year’s Premier League, which gets underway tonight.

He will replace World Champion Gerwyn Price, who has been forced to withdraw having tested positive for Covid-19.