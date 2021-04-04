SOCCER

A late equaliser from Joe Willock saw Newcastle rescue a point and draw 2-2 with Tottenham in their Premier League game at St. James’ Park this afternoon.

The result means Spurs are fifth in the table and missed out on the chance to go into the last Champions League spot.

Steve Bruce’s side are three points from the relegation zone.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was not happy at full-time.

Elsewhere, today Southampton came from 2-0 down to beat Burnley 3-2 at lunchtime.

It’s scoreless meanwhile after just over 15 minutes of play between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park.

Captain Jack Grealish is not in the home side’s match day squad despite Dean Smith saying he had returned from injury.

Manchester United and Brighton round off the day’s action with a half seven kick-off at Old Trafford.

RUGBY

Ulster continue their bid for a first ever Challenge Cup title tonight.

They’re at The Stoop for a meeting with Harlequins in the last-16 from 8pm.

The winner will progress to a quarter-final against Northampton Saints.

***

In the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup Racing 92 hammered Edinburgh 56-3 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux lead Bristol 29-points-to-17 approaching full-time in France with the winner of this set to face the Parisian side in the next round.

And Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will discover their quarter-final opponents later.

They’ll play the winners of the clash between Scarlets and Sale Sharks, which gets underway at half-past-five.

GOLF

A third round of 74 means Leona Maguire will start the final round of the ANA Inspiration 12 shots off the lead.

The Cavan native will tee off from two-under-par this evening, with Patty Tavatanakit out in front on 14-under.

Stephanie Meadow is at one-under in California.

***

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth holds a share of the lead at the Valero Texas Open.

The American is at 12-under-par alongside England’s Matt Wallace.

Graeme McDowell is 3-under-par thru two holes of his final round.

Padraig Harrington has just resumed from 2-over.

RACING

An eight race card has been taking place throughout the afternoon at Fairyhouse where the Easter Festival got underway today.

The Willie Mullins trained Asterion Forlonge with Paul Townend on board has gone off the favourite in the Gold Cup Novice Steeplechase which has just gone to post.

An eight race card has also been taking place at Cork.