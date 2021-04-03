RUGBY

Toulouse lead Munster 33-points-to-26 approaching full-time in their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash at Thomond Park.

Keith Earls went over the line twice for Johann van Graan’s ‘s side in the first-half.

Clermont Auvergne meanwhile booked their place in the quarter-finals with a thrilling two point victory earlier on against Wasps.

***

Connacht make the trip to two-time European champions Leicester in the last-16 of the Challenge Cup this evening.

The Welford Road encounter is the first-ever competitive meeting between the teams.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki misses the game for the Westerners through suspension.

Kick-off is at 8-o’clock.

***

The Women’s Six Nations in association with Guinness got underway today.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland aren’t in action this weekend with the competition split across two pools for the 2021 campaign.

England lead Scotland 45-points-to-10 with just minutes left to play in Doncaster while France host Wales tonight.

SOCCER

Leeds lead Sheffield United 2-1 approaching full-time in their Premier League game at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison found the back of the net for the hosts early on while Phil Jafielka scored and own-goal just after the break.

Earlier, relegation strugglers West Brom thrashed Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge to produce a huge shock in the first game of the day.

The Republic of Ireland’s Callum Robinson scored twice for the visitors.

Baggies manager Sam Allardyce feels it gives their survival chances a boost.

Leaders Manchester City are away to Leicester in half-an-hour’s time.

That’s followed by a clash between Arsenal and champions Liverpool.

***

A Dublin derby between Bohemians and St Pat’s is the pick of this evening’s matches in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Bohs have won the last six meetings between the sides but go into the Dalymount encounter having not yet registered a victory this campaign.

Waterford make the 400-kilometre trip to face Derry City while unbeaten Finn Harps go to Drogheda.

All three matches kick-off inside the hour at 6pm.

In the First Division Cobh Ramblers host UCD at 7-o’clock.

***

There’s four games today in the Women’s National League.

Shelbourne beat Cork City 3-0 at Turner’s Cross while Galway beat Bohemians 3-1.

DLR Waves play Wexford Youths at 6-o’clock this evening and Athlone Town host Treaty United at 7pm.

GOLF

Cavan’s Leona Maguire remains in the mix heading into her third round at the ANA Inspiration.

She’ll tee-off from four-under-par in California, five shots adrift of halfway leader Patty Tavatanakit.

Stephanie Meadow has just tee’d off from level-par.

BOXING

Belfast’s Carl Frampton has the opportunity to become a three-weight world boxing champion tonight.

‘The Jackal’ faces ex-US Marine Jamel Herring in Dubai for the W-B-O super-featherweight.

34-year-old Frampton says he’s likely to retire from the sport if he fails to win the fight.