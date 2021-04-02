RUGBY

Leinster look likely to receive a walk-over to advance to the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Their last-16 clash with Toulon, that was due to take place this evening, had to be called off after a member of the French squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The last-eight games are scheduled to take place next weekend, meaning there’s little chance of this game being rescheduled.

The ECPR is expected to give an update tomorrow.

If they do advance to the quarter-finals, Leo Cullen’s side will face either Exeter Chiefs of Lyon next weekend.

***

Elsewhere tonight, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle play Gloucester.

That match begins at 8pm.

***

CJ Stander will captain Munster when they face Toulouse at Thomond Park tomorrow.

Peter O’Mahony misses out due to injury.

Jack O’Donoghue starts at openside as a result and that’s one of three changes to the starting 15 that lined out against Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 final last weekend.

SOCCER

Dundalk make the trip down the M1 this evening to take on champions Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Both sides are going for their first league wins of the season.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.45.

Before that, Longford Town host Sligo Rovers with kick-off at Bishopsgate inside the hour at 5.45.

***

In the First Division, Cabinteely play Cork City, it’s Treaty United versus Wexford, Athlone Town host Galway United and Shelbourne entertain Bray Wanderers.

All of those matches begin at a quarter to eight.

***

Norwich City dropped points in the EFL Championship this afternoon – drawing 1-1 away to Preston North End.

With the result the Canaries are six points clear at the top of the table.

Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and are eighth.

GOLF

Leona Maguire is now in a tie for the lead at the ANA Inspiration in California.

The Cavan native is 6-under-par after five holes of her second round.

Stephanie Meadow will be out from 1-under, in a tie for 30th, tonight.

On the PGA Tour, Padraig Harrington is level-par with three holes of his second round left to play at the Texas Open, leaving him 9 shots off the lead.

Graeme McDowell will resume from 2-over this evening.

HORSE RACING

Two time Aintree Grand National winner ‘Tiger Roll’ will miss the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

The multiple Cheltenham winner is to run instead in the Graded Betway Bowl at Aintree next week.

The withdrawal of Tiger Roll means the Paul Nolan trained ‘Latest Exhibition’ will run and carry top weight of 11 stone 10 pounds under jockey Bryan Cooper in the 3 miles 5 furlong contest.