Dublin GAA have suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks.

The announcement comes after the Irish Independent reported today that at least nine members of the county’s senior football panel met for a training session on Wednesday morning. The session was in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

In a statement, the Dublin GAA management committee said:

“Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning.

“The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

“The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

Among those reported to be in the session were Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper, and Brian Howard.

Former Mayo player David Brady feels those involved should have known better.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers doesn’t believe the incident will impact on the return of training later in the month…

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton’s back in the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash with Toulon at the RDS.

It’s one of four personnel changes made by Leo Cullen from last week’s win over Munster in the Guinness PRO14 final.

James Lowe comes in for Dave Kearney on the left for his 50th Leinster cap.

Tadhg Furlong replaces Andrew Porter in the front row and Ryan Baird starts in the second row at the expense of Scott Fardy.

If they win the tie, the Blues are bound for either Exeter or Lyon in the semi-finals.

+++

Toulon will be without experienced centre Ma’a Nonu for tomorrow’s European Champions Cup last-16 game with Leinster at the RDS.

The former All Black has been banned for three weeks for an elbow to Lyon’s Jean-Marc Doussain in the Top 14.

SOCCER

The dates for the Republic of Ireland’s June friendlies have been confirmed.

They’ll face Andorra on June 3rd, in the principality’s Estadi Nactional.

Five days later they’ll play Hungary, at a yet-to-be-decided venue.

====

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to miss both legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool.

He’s revealed on Instagram he suffered a calf injury in training yesterday.

The first match of the last-eight tie is next Tuesday.

====

Fans will return to Wembley later this month for the FA Cup semi-final between Southampton and Leicester.

Up to 4-thousand people will be selected from the local community, rather than the clubs themselves, as part of a test event.

Supporters haven’t been able to attend sports venues in England since the Covid-19 tier system was scrapped in December.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland C-E-O Bernard O’Byrne claims indoor sports have become a government afterthought.

Tuesday’s announcement of an easing of restrictions in certain sports, came with no mention of those played indoors.

Basketball Ireland are seeking clarity from the government, with the national teams due to play at this summer’s European Championships without currently being able to train.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell remains level par, eight-holes into his opening round at the Valero Texas Open.

Jordan Spieth is the early leader in San Antonio, having made the turn in 4-under par.

The tournament is the last stop before next week’s Masters.

Padraig Harrington tees off at quarter-to-7, Irish time.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel this evening, with the first off at 4pm.