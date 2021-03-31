GAELIC GAMES

The GAA hope to release a revised fixture roadmap by the end of next week.

Inter county training will be permitted to resume from April 19th.

It means the Allianz Leagues could start on a regional basis from the middle of May.

It’s likely that the senior inter county championships will be played along similar lines to last year, with knockout in Football and qualifiers in Hurling.

This would allow All Ireland finals to be potentially wrapped up by August ahead of the start of the club season.

SOCCER

It’s 11 games without a win now for Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager.

The Boys in Green were held to a 1-1 draw by World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly match in Hungary last night.

James McClean scored the Ireland goal.

He says it’s been a tough week.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/McLean-Tough-Week.wav

Ireland will look to secure their first win under Stephen Kenny in June, with friendlies against Hungary and Andorra.

Kenny says he can handle the criticism.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kenny-Resilient.wav

Northern Ireland continue their search for a first win under Ian Baraclough tonight.

Aside from a penalty shootout win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in October last, it’s October 2019 since their last victory.

They play Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier tonight, with Johnny Evans hoping things will finally turn in their favour.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Nernern.wav

Kick-off is at 7.45, and at the same time in the group Lithuania play Italy.

Scotland are looking to collect their first win in Group F tonight, with the Faroe Islands visiting Hampden.

And in Group i, England take on Poland.

====

RUGBY

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin says they’re ready for the new tournament format after a good training camp.

The tournament has been delayed, and condensed into four weekends.

Ireland sit the first week out, before games away to Wales and at home to France in successive weeks.

Ireland women’s team finally get to play their second game in nearly 14 months on Saturday week.

Kerrys Ciara Griffin says while it was frustrating, she’s happy with how they have adapted to the situation…

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Griffin-Tough-Prep.wav

The Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals have been taken away from Marseille for a second year.

The French city was due to host both deciders on the 21st and 22nd of May.

Alternative venues are now being sought, with Marseille to return as hosts in 2022.

====

Connacht have been hit by another departure from their coaching team.

Forwards coach Jimmy Duffy will leave in the summer after six-years with the province.

Last week, attack coach Nigel Carolan said he’d be ending a 26-year association with Connacht to seek a new challenge.

+++

Leinster’s Scott Penny has been named Pro14 Next-Gen Star of the Season.

The 21-year-old flanker beat Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey to the award, as well as Glasgow Warriors’ Scott Dobie and Jac Morgan of the Scarlets.

A Leinster player has won the Next-Gen Star award in four of the last five seasons, with Penny following in the footsteps of Caelan Doris (2019/20), Jordan Larmour (2017/18) and Joey Carbery (2016/17).

BOXING

Kildare’s Dennis Hogan has been beaten by undefeated Australian fighter Tim Tszyu after a brave performance in Australia.

Hogan’s corner threw the towel in, in round five, after sustained punishment in the previous two rounds and a knockdown in the fifth.

36-year-old Hogan is based in Brisbane.

After that win in Newcastle, Australia – Tszyu is now in line to fight WBO light-middleweight champion Brian Castano.

HORSE RACING

Tiger Roll has top weight for Monday’s Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

The back-to-back Aintree Grand National winner was pulled from this year’s renewal, with owners Gigginstown complaining of an unfair weight.

Tiger Roll is one of 60 entries remaining following today’s final forfeit stage.

There’s a meeting on the all weather today at Dundalk, with the first off at 4.30.