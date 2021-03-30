GAELIC GAMES

It’s reported that inter-county GAA training can resume on April 19th.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to confirm the news in his address to the nation this evening.

Meanwhile, outdoor non-contact sports such as tennis and golf must wait until April 26th for their resumption.

SOCCER

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad are in the Hungarian city of Debrecen for tonight’s friendly with Qatar.

Kenny’s seeking a first win in charge, at the eleventh attempt.

Kick-off in Debrecen is at 7.45.

There’s also a pair of games in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group this evening.

First up at 5, Azerbaijan play host to Serbia.

While at 7.45, Luxembourg face Portugal.

Wales are in Group E qualifier action tonight, entertaining the Czech Republic at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A decision on a radical change to the Champions League format has been delayed until next month.

UEFA’s executive committee was set to rubber-stamp the introduction of the ‘Swiss model’ tomorrow.

However, it’s reported the powerful European Club Association and UEFA disagree over commercial rights.

The new format would see 36 teams competing in one league, playing ten games before they reach a knockout phase.

Both legs of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter final against FC Porto will be played in Seville.

The matches have been switched from England and Portugal due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Chelsea’s away leg takes place in Spain next week, with the reverse fixture on Tuesday the 13th of April.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony is a doubt for Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash with Toulouse.

The flanker suffered a deep laceration to his thigh in the Guinness PRO-14 Final defeat to Leinster.

O’Mahony will be assessed over the coming days and a decision on his involvement against the French giants will be made later in the week.

Munster today confirmed the signing of South African lock Jason Jenkins on a one-year deal.

He’s a former teammate of Munster’s RG Snyman at the Bulls.

Fineen Wycherley and Diarmuid Barron have both signed new Munster contracts, as have Academy quartet Jack Daly, Josh Wycherley, Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley.