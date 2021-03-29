SOCCER

Stephen Kenny insists better days are around the corner with his Republic of Ireland squad.

They take on Qatar in Debrecen tomorrow night, seeking a first win of his time in charge.

Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens have been ruled out of that game, and Kenny says there will be changes from the defeat to Luxembourg.

Friendlies with Hungary and Andorra have been lined up as part of a nine-day training camp in Spain in June.

And Kenny believes he has the tools available to recover from the loss to Luxembourg https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5roi.mp3

====

Just one person has given a positive result in the Premier League’s latest weekly round of coronavirus testing.

It’s the lowest number since the top-flight started screening clubs twice a week at the beginning of the season.

The individual will now begin a period of self-isolation for ten days.

RUGBY

Richie Murphy’s been confirmed as the new Ireland under-20 head coach.

He replaces Kieran Campbell, who stepped down last week after just a couple of months at the helm.

Murphy will keep his role as skills and kicking coach with the Ireland senior squad.

====

Ian McKinley has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 31.

The former Leinster out-half originally quit the game in 2011 due to a horrific eye injury.

However, pioneering goggles allowed him to resume playing in Italy, a country who he represented on nine occasions.

====

There will be a mini exodus from Munster to France.

Clermont have confirmed the signing of out-half JJ Hanrahan on a one-year deal with the option of a second.

And winger Darren Sweetnam has agreed to join Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle on a short-term deal.