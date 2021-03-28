SOCCER

England are in FIFA World Cup qualifying action this evening.

They’re away to Albania in Group I with action just underway.

Phil Foden and Harry Kae start for Gareth Southgate’s side.

In Group F, Scotland will aim for a first win when they come up against Israel from 7.45.

And Northern Ireland are in friendly action this evening.

They’ve welcomed the United States to Windsor Park where they’re also just kicking-off.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting upon Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

His side sit bottom of Group A this afternoon after last night’s surprise loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium.

Hopes of Irish qualification for Qatar 2022 are now all but gone after two games.

Captain Seamus Coleman doesn’t feel he should take full responsibility though.

It’s scoreless approaching full-time between Bray Wanderers and Treaty United at the Carlisle Grounds.

The First Division clash marks Treaty’s first ever game in the SSE Airtricity League.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is in contention heading into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship tonight.

He’ll tee off from 7-under-par at half-past-5 Irish time- three shots behind joint leaders Joel Dahman and Rafael Campos.

At the WGC Matchplay, Victor Perez and Billy Horschel are all square thru seven holes of their semi-final.

Matt Kuchar and Scottie Sheffler are also tied with six holes of their last four contest played.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are in a tie for 37th ahead of the final round of the Kia Classic.

They’ll tee-off from level par just before half-6 irish time, with leader Inbee Park holding a five-stroke lead on 12-under.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett finished outside the top ten in the Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium this afternoon.

Belgian Wout van Aert won the one day race with the Carrick-On-Suir native appearing to suffer some distress in the final stages.

SNOOKER

Neil Robertson and Ronnie O’Sullivan are tied at 4-frames-apiece in the final of snooker’s Tour Championship.

The decider is a best of 19 frames contest at Celtic Manor in Newport.

RACING

Racing has been taking place at both Naas and Limerick throughout the afternoon.