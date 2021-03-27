SOCCER

Stephen Kenny goes in search of his first win as Republic of Ireland manager again tonight.

Having lost at Serbia midweek, the Boys in Green host Luxembourg in Group A of World Cup qualifying.

19-year-old forward Troy Parrott has been brought into the squad for the injured Aaron Connolly.

Although many were pleased with how they performed on Wednesday, Kenny says style has to be accompanied by results.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at a quarter-to-eight, with Serbia hosting Portugal at the same time.

***

Bohemians lead Longford Town 2-0 at half-time at Dalymount Park in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Georgie Kelly and Ross Tierney scoring for the hosts in the first half-an-hour.

Meanwhile it’s scoreless at the break at Inchicore between St. Pat’s and Drogheda.

***

The new Women’s National League season got underway this afternoon.

Bohemians beat Treaty United 6-2 earlier on with Aoife Robinson scoring twice for Bohs.

It’s half-time meanwhile in today’s other three games.

It’s scoreless between reigning champions Peamount and Wexford Youths,

It’s also 0-0 at the break between Athlone and Shelbourne while Galway United lead Cork City 3-2.

RUGBY

Action has just gotten underway at the RDS in the Guinness PRO14 final.

Munster are taking on reigning champions Leinster.

Johann van Graan’s side are looking to win their first piece of silverware in ten years while their opponents will be hoping to complete a four-in-a-row.

GOLF

Steaphanie Meadow is eight shots off the lead heading into day three at golf’s Kia Classic on the L-P-G-A Tour.

The Ulster woman will tee off from one-under-par just before half-past-6 Irish time with Korea’s Inbee Park leading by one-stroke at nine-under.

Leona Maguire resumes is 2-over-par after one hole today.

***

Graeme McDowell tees off his third round at the Corales Puntacana from five-under-par this evening.

The former U-S Open champion is due out on course in Puerto Rico at half-five Irish time.

Emiliano Grillo leads by two strokes at 9-under.

FORMULA ONE

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has been beaten into second place in qualifying for tomorrow’s season opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s secured pole position, with Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Lando Norris ended up 7th for McLaren, while fellow Brit George Russell finished 15th.

Mick Schumacher, the son of German legend Michael, came second from last in 19th.