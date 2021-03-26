SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says Aaron Connolly is “up against it” to be fit to face Luxembourg tomorrow night.

A since deleted tweet from the FAI this afternoon claimed the Brighton striker had been ruled out of the game at the Aviva.

Connolly only returned from a rib injury in Wednesday’s defeat to Serbia, and suffered from cramp during that game.

But Connolly has shared an Instagram video in the past few minutes from Brighton beach.

Kenny was happy with the contributions of James Collins and Shane Long off the bench in Belgrade https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/roimanager.mp3

====

The Republic of Ireland under-21’s came from behind to beat Wales in a friendly this afternoon.

Jonathan Afolabi and a Morgan Boyes own goal saw Jim Crawford’s side win 2-1 in Wrexham.

====

Dundalk seek a first win of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season this evening.

Shane Keegan’s side welcome Finn Harps to Oriel Park from 5.45.

While Kevin Sheedy has his first home game as Waterford boss, with Sligo Rovers visiting the RSC from 7.45.

The Leeside derby meeting of Cork City and Cobh Ramblers is perhaps pick of the games on the opening night of First Division action.

Shelbourne begin life back in the second tier away to Galway United.

UCD host Athlone, and Wexford entertain Cabinteely.

RUGBY

France are hoping to be crowned Six Nations champions tonight.

They take on Scotland in their rearranged game in Paris, needing a 21-point winning margin with a bonus point to deprive Wales of the title.

Kick-off is at 8.

====

Munster have welcomed back their internationals for tomorrow’s PRO14 Grand Final with Leinster.

Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, and Conor Murray all return to the starting fifteen.

Joey Carbery starts at out-half, with the Clermont-bound JJ Hanrahan on the bench.

Robbie Henshaw and Jordan Larmour will start among the Leinster backs, while Jonathan Sexton is among the replacements.

Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, and Jack Conan are restored to the pack.

SAILING

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 49er class.

On the final day of action at the Olympic qualifier in Lanzarote, the Dublin pair can’t be surpassed for the final qualifying place.

Dickson and Waddilove will join Annalise Murphy in representing Ireland at the summer games.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is looking to finish his WGC Matchplay campaign with a win.

After two defeats, he’s taking on Sebastian Munoz and is 1-up with seven to play.

Rory McIlroy goes out after 5.30 needing to beat Cameron Smith, while hoping Lanto Griffin beats Ian Poulter, if he’s to progress.

SNOOKER

Neil Robertson leads Mark Selby by 6-frames to 2 following the afternoon session of their Tour Championship semi-final.

The first to ten will go through to Sunday’s decider.