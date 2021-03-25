Soccer

David Meyler believes the Republic of Ireland side have turned a corner, despite last night’s defeat to Serbia.

Alan Browne’s first-half header broke Ireland’s 7-game goal drought.

And with Luxembourg visiting the Aviva on Saturday, former midfielder Meyler believes better days are on the horizon.

Manager Stephen Kenny says Ireland must respect their opponent…

Northern Ireland are in Parma for their opening Group C game away to Italy this evening.

Scotland’s Group F campaign begins at home to Austria.

While England take on San Marino at Wembley in one of three Group I games tonight.

====

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin’s revealed he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

The veteran of two World Cups underwent an operation last month to remove a tumour from his vertebrae.

McLoughlin was initially diagnosed with renal cancer in 2012, which later spread to his chest and lungs.

It was his goal at Windsor Park in 1993 that secured Ireland a place at the World Cup in the United States.

====

The Danish government say Euro 2020 matches in the country will be played in front of at least 11-thousand people.

Copenhagen will host four matches at this summer’s finals and it’s culture ministry has outlined plans on how it plans to safely accommodate fans.

The figure equates to around 30 percent of the stadium capacity.

The 12 host cities have until the 7th of April to submit their plans to UEFA.

Wembley and Hampden Park are both due to stage matches.

+++

Celtic captain Scott Brown will leave the club at the end of the current campaign after 14 years at Parkhead.

He’s made over 600 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, lifting 22 trophies.

Brown will join Aberdeen in a role as player coach next season.

Former Celtic striker John Hartson thinks Brown has the attributes needed to be successful in the dugout.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s second group game at the WGC Matchplay gets underway in an hours time.

The world number-11 faces Lanto Griffin following yesterday’s heavy defeat to Ian Poulter.

Shane Lowry’s also in need of a win this evening – he goes out at 8pm, taking on Jon Rahm.

RUGBY

Marseille looks set to miss out on the Heineken Champions Cup final for a second year running.

Reports in France say organisers have already decided to stage the Challenge and Champions Cup finals away from the Stade Velodrome.

It’s believed a combination of travel restrictions and a desire to have fans attend the finals is behind their decision.

Confirmation is due to come by March 31st.

+++

Scotland number 8 Matt Fagerson is out of Friday’s clash with France in rugby union’s Six Nations after suffering an an ankle injury in training yesterday.

His place in the starting 15 will be taken by Edinburgh’s Nick Haining.

Glasgow forward Ryan Wilson is called up to take Haining’s spot on the bench.

SNOOKER

Barry Hawkins is leading his Quarter Final match against world number one Judd Trump.

The winner will face Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last four of the Tour Championship.

Neil Robertson and Mark Selby face each other in the other Semi Final.

OLYMPICS

An anti-Olympics protest has been held in the host city of Tokyo on the day the torch relay started.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public want to see the games either postponed or cancelled over fears of the spread of coronavirus and soaring costs.

Protesters changed “stop the Olympics” as they marched towards the Tokyo 2020 headquarters.

The Games were postponed last summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

HORSE RACING

Brian Kavanagh will step down as chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland.

Kavanagh will depart the role at the end of his contract in September with the HRI taking applications from tomorrow.

+++

The ground at Cork for today’s eight race National Hunt card is now is good to yielding.

An overcast day is in prospect with the possibility of some showers and racing gets under way at 2.00pm.