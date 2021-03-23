RUGBY

This summer’s Lions tour to South Africa will go ahead as planned.

An eight-match tour will begin against the Stormers in Cape Town on July 3rd.

The Lions are due to play three tests against the World Cup-winning Springboks starting on July 24th.

It’s believed a contingency plan of playing on home soil was cost prohibitive.

It’s not yet known whether fans will be allowed attend the games in South Africa, or whether oversees fans will be permitted.

====

Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations campaign will begin away to Wales on April 10th.

Adam Griggs’ side will welcome France to Donnybrook a week later.

The six teams have been split into two pools of three, and the third week of action will see first play first, second play second, and third play third.

Five uncapped players have been included in the Ireland squad for the tournament.

====

The Ireland under-20s are in need of a new head coach.

Kieran Campbell is to leave the role, having only been appointed in January.

He’s also departing Ulster to take up a position with Ealing Trailfinders.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny concedes Aaron Connolly and James McClean are ‘undercooked’.

Connolly’s missed the last three Brighton matches, while McClean hasn’t played in seven Stoke games.

Kenny’s confirmed that Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers will start tomorrow night’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

And the manager says he has the utmost faith in the newer additions to his squad https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17soccer-3.mp3

====

Real Madrid have been handed a boost ahead of next month’s Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool.

Their home leg will be played in Madrid, after the Spanish government agreed to lift the ban on UK flights from March 30th.

Real will host Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in Madrid on April 6th.

It also means Manchester United will travel to Spain for their Europa League game with Granada.

====

Gareth Bale says he plans to return to Real Madrid next season – and not stay at Tottenham.

He’s currently on-loan at his former club, having fallen out of favour at the Spanish giants.

SNOOKER

Neil Roberton raced into a 6-frames to 2 lead over Jack Lisowski by the end of the first session of their Tour Championship quarter-final.

The Aussie needs just four frames from this evening’s session to reach the semis.