RUGBY

Ellis Genge has escaped without a citing for an elbow to the face of Jonathan Sexton.

The England prop admitted on-field to making contact with the Ireland captain during Saturday’s Six Nations game at the Aviva.

Despite that, Genge will avoid any further sanction.

Meanwhile, Bundee Aki will face a disciplinary panel tomorrow after he was red-carded in the 32-18 Ireland win for a high tackle.

====

Will Connors is set to miss the remainder of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

The flanker’s been ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

Garry Ringrose will almost certainly miss the last-16 visit of Toulon to the RDS due to an ankle injury.

While James Ryan is out of Saturday’s PRO-14 final as he continues to follow the return-to-play protocols.

====

Connacht are aiming to finish their Pro 14 campaign on a high tonight.

Andy Friend’s side are in Llanelli to face the Scarlets from 8.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad have departed Dublin for their first World Cup qualifier.

The entire group returned negative COVID-19 results ahead of Wednesday’s game away to Serbia.

Results may not have gone Kenny's way thus far, but striker Callum Robinson can feel the tide about to turn

====

Xabi Alonso is set to take his first steps into management with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich defender has been on the coaching staff at boyhood club Real Sociedad of late.

Alonso will replace the Borussia Dortmund-bound Marco Rose at ‘Gladbach.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has launched legal proceedings over what he calls “false and defamatory statements” in a book published last year called “Putin’s People”.

It claims the billionaire bought the London club in 2003 on the personal orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich’s lawyers have filed a defamation suit against publishers Harper Collins and author Catherine Belton.

ROWING

Paul O’Donovan is set to be partnered by Fintan McCarthy in the lightweight doubles at this summer’s Olympics.

It means Paul’s brother – and 2016 Olympic silver medallist – Gary is without a boat for the Tokyo games.