SOCCER

They’ve just kicked-off between Leicester City and Manchester United in their FA-Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium.

Paul Pogba has made his first start for the visitors since recovering from a thigh injury while Marc Albrighton lines out for the Foxes.

Chelsea are through to the last four meanwhile and remain unbeaten under their new manager Thomas Tuchel.

They beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon thanks to an Oliver Norwood own-goal in the first-half with Hakim Ziyech also finding the back of the net in injury time.

Pensioners boss Tuchel said their performance wasn’t great but it rounds off a good week for them.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place later this evening with Manchester City and Southampton already in the pot.

***

West Ham have let a 3-0 lead slip in their Premier League game with Arsenal.

Own-goals from Tomas Soucek and Craig Sawson as well as an Alexandre Lacazette has it level at 3-3 approaching full-time.

The Hammers could move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea with a win here.

At half-past-seven this evening, Aston Villa host Tottenham.

***

It finished up 1-1 in the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead earlier on.

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored for the hosts after 23 minutes before Alfredo Morelos equalised 15 minutes later.

Rangers secured their first title in 10 years two weeks ago.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 4-under-par thru three holes of his final round at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.

The Offaly native is in a tie for 17th and six shots off the lead that’s held by Matt Jones.

The Australian has a three stroke lead over the chasing pack.

RACING

The Arthur Moore trained ‘Fag an Bealach’ won the feature race at Downpatrick today – the Ulster National Handicap Steeplechase.

Mark Walsh guided the 8-year-old to victory after going off at a starting price of 17-to-2.

Elsewhere, an eight race card is taking place on the flat at the Curragh.