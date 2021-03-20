RUGBY

Ireland’s final Six Nations game this year has just gotten underway.

Andy Farrell’s side have welcomed England to the Aviva Stadium in what is CJ Stander’s last game for the Irish after he announced he would retire in the summer this week.

In a late change, Ross Byrne has been added to the Ireland bench with Billy Burns injured.

Wales will look to secure the Championship title in Paris from 8-o’clock tonight.

A win against France would see them win the Grand Slam for the second time in three years.

Scotland meanwhile beat Italy 52-points-to-10 at Murrayfield.

SOCCER

A 3-0 win over Bournemouth saw Southampton put their poor Premier League form aside to book their place in the last eight of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Nathan Redmond scored twice for the visitors with Moussa Djenepo also finding the back of the net at the Vitality.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the win is a highlight of a difficult period.

Manchester City are away to Everton in just under half-an-hour’s time as they look to keep their quadruple bid on track.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman starts for the Toffees.

There’s also a massive clash in the Premier League’s relegation battle tonight with Brighton hosting Newcastle.

The Magpies go into the game, which kicks off at 8, two-points above the drop zone and just one behind the Seagulls.

***

There’s three games at 6pm in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Last season’s F-A-I Cup winners Dundalk are away to Sligo Rovers.

Longford begin life back in the top-flight by hosting Derry City while Bohemians go to Finn Harps.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has tee’d off from 7-under-par for his third round at the Honda Classic in Florida.

The Offaly native is the only Irish player to make the weekend and is in a tie for 5th, five shots off leader Aaron Wise of the United States.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett overcame mechanical issues and a puncture with 40km to go in the Milan-Sanremo today.

The Carrick-On-Suir native finished 42nd – 29 seconds behind Belgian winner Jasper Stuyven.